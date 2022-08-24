National Grid Doubles Contingency Planning Training Amid Energy Supply Concerns | UK News





National Grid has doubled its emergency planning drills this winter as concerns about energy shortages grow.

A potential scenario involving electricity distribution is to play wargames over 4 days instead of the usual 2 days as part of a ‘athletic degree’.

A briefing document from the National Grid said, “The purpose of this training is to demonstrate that the gas industry is prepared and capable of fulfilling its obligations in the event of a Network Gas Supply Emergency (NGSE).”

It will be held on September 13th and 14th and October 4th and 5th.

Latest Cost of Living: This week, the energy price cap is raised to £3,554 per year.

Last year’s annual operation under the name of ‘Celsius Movement’ was performed in just two days in September 2021.

The National Grid said preparations for this year’s training were back in January.

An industry source told Sky News that the doubling of the planned date should not cause undue concern to the public, but has been extended due to new problems the UK is currently facing, such as the war with Ukraine affecting global supplies.

“I hope this training will mean we can handle all these new scenarios and we will be better prepared for the winter,” they said.

They said they expect gas supplies to remain stable throughout the winter, with home outages.

“The closest thing was the Beast from the East period, but even then we were just starting to discuss shrinking possibilities with our commercial partners.”

The central control room ensures that the country is prepared through the different scenarios the UK may face. However, all problems with gas supply will not happen suddenly, industry experts said.

“The gas moves at walking speed,” he said.

There’s no need to panic, Downing Street says.

A National Grid spokesperson said, “The Athletic Degree is the latest in a long series of annual trainings dating back to 1996, when the Network Emergency Coordinator role was created.

“The exercise will allow National Grid Gas, government and industry participants to test the effectiveness of industry-wide emergency actions to prevent and (if unavoidable) respond to gas supply emergencies.

“The Network Emergency Coordinator is obligated to provide assurance to the HSE of the effectiveness of these measures. Pre-winter training takes place each year before winter and has become a routine part of the energy industry annual calendar. I made it again.”

Subscribe to Daily Podcasts for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Spreaker.

But number 10 insists there is no need to panic about energy supplies and says homes and businesses will not face blackouts this winter thanks to supplies from Australia.

Attalos gas tankers will arrive at a grain terminal on the island of Kent at the estuary of the River Thames, believed to be the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Australia to Europe in six years.

A gas supply shortage in Europe has fueled inflation and raised household costs, and analysts expect the energy price cap to rise to £3,554 in October.

However, No 10 asserts that there is no risk to the UK’s energy supply and that consumers should not panic.

Some of Attalos’ gas is likely to be used immediately in the UK, but most will flow to Europe via pipelines connecting the UK to the continent.

From there it can flow into European gas storage sites, some of which can return to the UK for the winter.

Public payment to turn off the washing machine

Concerns that a continental shortage could jeopardize gas supplies returning to the UK were mitigated by No 10, which highlighted the use of “trustworthy partners” such as Norway to ensure North Sea production and maintenance of home heating and lighting. . In winter.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “Homes, businesses and industries can be confident that they will get the electricity and gas they need during the winter.

“Because we have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world.”

She said people shouldn’t panic or think they should cut back on their energy use.

Subscribe to Daily Podcasts for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Spreaker.

“In terms of energy consumption, these decisions remain personal,” she said. “But what I’m saying is that you can be sure that homes, businesses and industries will have the electricity and gas they need.”

But Downing Street has backed a plan being developed by the National Grid that could pay homes with smart meters to turn off high-energy appliances like washing machines during peak hours to reduce the risk of power outages this winter.

A government spokesperson said: “This is an industry-leading standard training conducted by the National Grid annually as part of our normal preparation for a wide range of scenarios, including those that are very unlikely to happen.

“The UK’s safe and diverse energy supply gives homes, businesses and industries the confidence to get the electricity and gas they need.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uks-national-grid-doubles-emergency-planning-exercises-amid-concerns-over-energy-supplies-12679621 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos