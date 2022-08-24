The Last of Us Remake has unlocked framerate modes and branded PlayStation gear for Ellie





New details about The Last of Us Part 1 have apparently leaked online, including a frame rate option, related items, and the full list of trophies.

All of these new details come from Naughty Dog Central’s Twitter account, which went live in recent days. First, the account claims to have received a screenshot of The Last of Us Part 1’s menu systems, which, as you can see below, reveals that there is an “Unlocked Framerate” mode for the remake.

EXCLUSIVE: We received a screenshot from a source who has access to The Last of Us: Part I. at 120fps thanks to an additional performance mode option. pic.twitter.com/3xDRZUCAc0August 21, 2022

However, don’t think that means the remake will hit 120fps, as the Twitter account above claims. Naughty Dog never revealed the maximum FPS cap for The Last of Us Part 1, and it’s unclear if it could cap at 80 or 90FPS, if it exceeds the base 60FPS cap.

Elsewhere, the Twitter account revealed leaked unlockables for Ellie in the new remake. Turns out you’ll be able to unlock t-shirts referencing classic PlayStation franchises in The Last of Us Part 1, including Sly Cooper, Resistance, Shadow of the Colossus, Horizon, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Some of the Ellie skins you can select from The Last of Us Part I cameos include: -God of War Ragnrarok-Sly cooper-Resistance-Shadow of The Colossus-Horizon-Ghost of Tsushima pic.twitter.com/5lJzwPJijDAugust 21, 2022

Finally, the Twitter account claims to have received screenshots of the trophies for The Last of Us Part 1. If the list of screenshots below is in fact accurate, it would appear that the Platinum Trophy for The Last of Us Part 1 is much easier to obtain. bag than in the original game, as players won’t have to complete the remake on Grounded for a Trophy.

The Last of Us Part 1 will launch in just over a week from now on September 2, exclusively for PS5. Elsewhere, HBO just dropped the first footage from The Last of Us TV show, and it looks pretty darn impressive.

Check out our The Last of Us Part 1 pre-order guide for a full rundown of where you can get the new remake for the best possible price.

