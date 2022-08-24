Is there a hose pipe ban in our area? Where the UK ban comes into effect as Cornwall receives restrictions for the first time in 30 years





Hose pipe bans came into effect in Cornwall and Devon, along with much of the country in the official drought.

South West Water’s Temporary Use Ban (TUB) was declared for the first time in the region in 26 years after a record heat wave combined with England’s driest July since 1935.

Water suppliers across England and Wales have limited water use as droughts have depleted their reservoirs.

Who is Affected by the Hose Pipe Ban?

South West Water, which serves 1.7 million customers, has banned non-essential water use in parts of Cornwall and Northern Devon.

The company announced restrictions that took effect from midnight Monday after an unprecedented prolonged period of heat and dryness.

Read more in the news

Lisa Gahan, director of water resources at South West Water, said the action is designed to protect water resources and allow rivers and reservoirs to recharge during winter.

Additional pressure on water supplies has been caused by a significant increase in the local population over the past 18 months during the pandemic, and that number is reaching projected 2050 levels as more people migrate to the southwest, the water magnate said.

Has the hose pipe ban been invoked elsewhere in the UK?

Southern Water was the first company to introduce a hose pipe ban this year, with nearly one million customers experiencing restrictions in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight since August 5 this year.

TUBs have been installed in approximately 2 million homes in Kent and Sussex since August 12 after South East Water announced.

Welsh Water introduced hose pipe bans for Pembrokeshire and Carmathenshire on 19 August.

Thames Water across London and the Thames Valley has imposed a hose pipe ban (Photo: Aaron Cown/PA Wire).

Thames Water, the UK’s largest supplier of water to around 10 million households in London and across the Thames Valley, has announced a water ban from 24 August.

Yorkshire Waters’ hose pipe ban takes effect August 26th.

What does the prohibition include?

People are forbidden to use hose pipes to clean cars or water gardens.

It is also prohibited to fill ornamental ponds and pools or use hose pipes to clean private leisure boats.

Aisles, patios and artificial outdoor surfaces should also not be cleaned using hose pipes.

Anyone who breaks the ban can face fines of up to $1,000 and prosecution.

Where in the country was a drought declared?

The Environment Agency declared a drought in nine of the UK’s 14 regions after experiencing the driest July since records began in 1836.

Areas affected include:

Devon and CornwallSolent and South DownsKent and South LondonHertfordshire and North LondonEast AngliaThamesLincolnshire and NorthamptonshireEast MidlandsYorkshire

Experts say this year’s drought could last until 2023, and conditions could rise to severe levels as the second driest fall and winter of the year come.

Britain will see blackouts as Europe experiences what scientists believe scientists believe is the worst drought in 500 years, and people cook dinner late as drought conditions affect hydroelectric power and put more strain on it or to turn off the lights to reduce energy consumption. Industry analysts believe in energy supplies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/hosepipe-ban-my-area-where-uk-bans-cornwall-restrictions-1809652 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos