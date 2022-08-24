Twitter Whistleblower Goes Right In Elon Musk’s Hands





The argument is as shocking as it is urgent. Far from being a well-run tech company, Twitters servers are running outdated software, and security staff have put a hold on the number of user privacy breaches from management, but the company has put little effort into understanding the number of bots on the platform. .

These are some of the arguments made by Peiter Mudge Zatko, former security chief of Twitter, in an explosive article in the Washington Post.

Branded as a whistleblower, Zatko also claims that Twitter agreed with the Indian government’s request to deploy agents on salaries to monitor user data while protests swept the country. If correct, anyone concerned about freedom of expression online would be concerned if Twitter were found to have granted and hired the Indian government or its agents to access user data. Says Sarah McLaughlin of Individual Rights and Expression). A non-profit free speech advocacy group.

The legality of the claim is controversial, but the bigger question is what this means for the ongoing debate between Elon Musk and Twitter, who bought the social media company for $44 billion as part of an ongoing court case.

Unusual for a company that has suffered a discord in the months since Musk’s takeover bid began, Twitter’s Plains employees have not gathered to support Zatkos’ whistleblowing efforts. The feeling inside is bittersweet shit that Mudge is trying to get revenge on the company. Another former Twitter employee, Ian Brown, has been asked by Zatko to send Twitter data to a random friend in Texas, claiming that he is not a reliable whistleblower regarding data integrity. Zatko did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Notably, Zatko left the company in January, but waited six months before accusing the company of bad practices. Vasant Dhar, professor of information systems at NYU Stern School of Business, says this is where I’m not clear. Why did it take six months for him to decide to blow the whistle? Dhar admits that speaking is not a trivial position. He says he’s in the spotlight head on.

Dhar believes this has brought Musk one step closer to the case in which he was misled. So, as far as he was concerned, the terms of the deal were misrepresented.

