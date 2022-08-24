SACRE/SAC and ASC » Humanists UK





can you help us

We are always looking for humanitarian volunteers to join SACRE/SAC, which currently do not have representatives. For more information on how to apply, please visit the Volunteer as SACRE/SAC representative page.

Check out the SACRE/SAC Representative Map to identify areas where humanistic SACRE/SAC representatives are needed.

What is SACRE/SAC?

It is legal for schools to offer Religious Education (RE) to all students between the ages of 5 and 18.

However, the RE is not part of the English national curriculum. Instead, its content and management are determined locally. The Permanent Advisory Committee for Religious Education (SACRE) is a regional committee that advises local authorities responsible for education on issues related to RE and group worship and supports schools with RE delivery.

In Wales, according to the Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Act 2021, the name of religious education is changed to Religion, Values ​​and Ethics (RVE). The new curriculum for Wales will be distributed in schools from September 2022 and SACRE will be renamed SAC (Standing Advisory Committee for Religion, Values ​​and Ethics).

Agreeed Syllabus Conferences (ASCs) are regional committees that draft regional RE/RVE syllabus. They must review the local syllabus at least every five years. ASCs are formed separately from local SACREs/SACs, but are made up of the same people and often have the same committee structure.

For more information about SACRE/SAC and ASC, download the SACRE Guide or the SACRE Short Guide. (This document will be updated soon to reflect changes taking place in Wales.)

For more information on why humanists should have a role in SACRE, click the link. (This article will also be updated soon.)

You can also find more information about our educational campaigns on religious education and group worship on the Campaigns page.

Humanist SACRE/SAC staff support

If you are a humanistic SACRE/SAC Representative, you can access the SACRE/SAC Contacts area (via member login) where you can find the SACRE Contact Handbook and other resources to support your role. (This handbook will be updated soon to reflect changes taking place in Wales.)

Support with agreed syllabus

If you are looking for assistance in including units on humanism in your locally agreed syllabus, you can find a guide to the Core Knowledge on the Understanding Humanism website, which contains information on key content.

Are you looking for a Humanist SACRE/SAC Representative?

If you are a SACRE/SAC looking for a Humanist Representative or have any other questions, please contact [email protected]

