Breaking down the top seeds at the US Open





NEW YORK — The final Slam of the season is fast approaching at the US Open, which kicks off on Monday, August 29.

US Open 411: Draws, prize money, scenarios and everything you need to know

Here’s how the projected Top 10 seeds fared this season:

1. Each Swiatek

Record 2022: 50-7 Best hard court result 2022: Doha Champion, Indian Wells Champion, Miami Champion Best US Open result: Round of 16 (2021)Last US Open result: Round of 16

Notable stat: Swiatek leads the tour in return matches won at 52.1%.

After a stunning season, Swiatek is playing the long game

2. Anett Kontaveit

Record 2022: 24-13 Best hard court result 2022: St. Petersburg champion, Doha runner-up Best US Open result: Round of 16 (2020, 2015) Last US Open result: Third round

Notable stat: After hiring Torben Beltz as a new coach, Kontaveit played in his first final since February in Hamburg.

3. Maria Sakkari

Record 2022: 28-17 Best hard court result 2022: Indian Wells runner-up Best US Open result: Semi-finalist (2021) Last US Open result: Semi-finals

Notable stat: Sakkari went 1-3 in the US Open series this year. His only victory came in three sets against Sloane Stephens in Toronto.

4. Paula Badosa

Record 2022: 38-13 Best hard court result 2022: Miami, round of 16 Best US Open result: third round (2021) Latest US Open result: third round

Notable stat: Badosa ranks fourth on tour in hard-court wins this season, behind Swiatek, Simona Halep and Madison Keys.

From Swiatek to Serena, here’s what to expect at the US Open

5. Our Jaber

Record 2022: 50-7 Best hard court result 2022: Doha Champion, Indian Wells Champion, Miami Champion Best US Open result: Round of 16 (2021)Last US Open result: Round of 16

6. Arina Sabalenka

2022 record: 24-17 2022 best hard court result: semi-finalist Cincinnati Best US Open result: semi-finalist (2021) Last US Open result: semi-final

Notable stat: Sabalenka is currently averaging 8.3 double faults per game. She is also fifth on tour for aces.

7. Simona Halep

Record 2022: 39-10 Best hard court result 2022: Toronto champion Best US Open result: Semi-finalist (2015) Last US Open result: Round of 16

Notable stat: Halep is second on the circuit behind Swiatek in return points won at 49.8%.

Simona Halep crosses the $40 million price mark

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

8. Jessica Pegula

Record 2022: 31-16Best hard court finish 2022: semi-finalist Miami, semi-finalist TorontoBest US Open result: third round (2021, 2020)Last US Open result: third round

Notable stat: Pegula made her Top 10 debut on June 6 and has held the position of top American since July 18.

9. Garbie Muguruza

Record 2022: 9-14Best hard court result 2022: Doha quarter-finalsBest US Open result: Round of 16 (2021, 2017)Last US Open result: Round of 16

Notable stat: Muguruza has reached the final or better in every major tournament except the US Open, where she is yet to advance past the round of 16.

10. Daria Kasatkina

Record 2022: 32-16 Best hard court result 2022: champion San Jose Best US Open result: round of 16 (2017) Last US Open result: third round

Notable stat: Semi-finalist at Roland Garros, Kasatkina is sixth in the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals.

Champion’s Reel: How Daria Kasatkina won San Jose 2022

2022 San Jose

Other seeds to watch out for:

11. Emma Raducanu: The defending champion led the board last year, going 10-0 without dropping a set to win the US Open in qualifying. She enters the tournament with wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati.

Raducanu discovered his freedom before New York

12. Coco Gauff: The 18-year-old American was forced to retire in her opener in Cincinnati after twisting her ankle, but was assured it was just a minor sprain. Gauff has been one of the most consistent players on the tour, finishing fifth in the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals.

How Coco Gauff learned to live up to expectations

Notable stat: The US Open is the only major tournament at which Gauff has yet to make a round of 16 appearance.

13. Belinda Bencic: The Swiss is one of the best hard-court players on the circuit and she is consistently successful in New York. She was a semi-finalist in 2019 and a quarter-finalist last year.

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia: Only Caroline Garcia has won more games since early June than Haddad Maia. The Brazilian is enjoying an inspired run for her first WTA 1000 Final in Toronto, where she picked up victories over No. 1 Swiatek, Bencic and Pliskova before succumbing to Halep in three sets.

Notable stat: Haddad Maia is still looking for his first US Open main draw victory.

17. Caroline Garcia: The Cincinnati champion is burning to go to New York, where she hasn’t made it past the third round yet. Like Gauff, it’s the only major at which she has yet to make the round of 16.

Notable stat: Garcia is 4-0 against top 10 opponents since returning to the league from injury in May.

Champions Corner: Garcia puts his doubts aside to win Cincy

20. Madison Keys: If the courts play fast, Keys is set to thrive. A finalist in 2018, Keys beat Yulia Putintseva, Jelena Ostapenko, Swiatek and Rybakina in Cincinnati. It took a remarkable effort from Petra Kvitova to finally stop him.

Notable stat: Keys leads the tour in service points earned (63.1%)

21. Petra Kvitova: A runner-up in Cincinnati last week, Kvitova played tough tennis throughout a week in which she saved a match point in the first round. However, she injured her leg in the final and stressed throughout the week that her form continued to be erratic. A week after winning Eastbourne in the summer, she retired in the third round of Wimbledon.

24. Amanda Anisimova: Dangerous on all surfaces, Anisimova has made the round of 16 or better at all three Grand Slams this year. Can she complete the set?

Notable stat: Last year, Iga Swiatek was the only player to make the second week of all four Grand Slams.

25. Elena Rybakina: The reigning Wimbledon champion admitted she entered the hard-court summer without proper preparation, but she improved her level each week, culminating in the quarterfinals in Cincinnati. She is trending as she arrives in New York.

31. Shelby Rogers: A finalist in San Jose three weeks ago, Rogers recently won a big upset at the US Open. Last year, she stopped No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to make the fourth round. The year before, she upset Kvitova on her way to the quarter-finals.

