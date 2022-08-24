UK manager acquires parent company of Greater Anglia in the Netherlands





Posted: August 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM

The company that owned most of the Greater Anglia train operator was sold to management, ending its connection with the Dutch national rail network.

Abellio UK was acquired by UK management from Nederlandse Spoorwegen.

The new company name is Transport UK Group Limited.

It owns Greater Anglia as well as the East Midlands Railway company, which runs from Norwich to the Midlands and northwest England.

Greater Anglia is 40% owned by Japanese conglomerate Mitsui, with a 40% stake in the business.

Led by Executive Director Dominic Booth, who has been operating public transport services in the UK for decades, the deal is subject to official approval from partners, including the Department of Transport, and regulatory approvals from the Rail and Road Authority.

Dominic Booth led the management takeover of Abellio UK. – Credit: Arkant

The Dutch railway company has decided to withdraw from the UK market to focus on Dutch services.

Mr. Booth said: I have been a railroad driver all my life. At a time when some of our competitors appear to be aiming for overseas ownership, we are excited to have the opportunity to return key transit services to UK ownership.

“We expect the business to be transferred by the end of this year, after which we will focus all our energy and expertise on continuing to provide the best service for our passengers, investing in train and bus routes and advancing the future. Prepared low-emission UK transport network.

Our hopes to acquire the company from Nederlandse Spoorwegen demonstrates our confidence in the existing Abellio UK team, both at headquarters and on site. The dedication and continuity of management of our 15,000 employees makes the new company a huge success.

We appreciate the support and support we have received from Nederlandse Spoorwegen so far and look forward to continuing to work closely together to manage this process to a successful conclusion.

Bert Groenewegen, Acting CEO of Nederlandse Spoorwegen, who will continue to support the new company during the transition period, said today:

After 20 successful years in the UK passenger transport market, NS is proud to support this natural next step as Abellio UK transitions to a new managed-owned passenger transport group with our blessings.

The sale came at a time when the future of the British rail network was uncertain.

Great British Railways is being formed by the government to make strategic decisions about when and where to operate its services and has already set fares for most train travel.

Individual companies like Greater Anglia will eventually run their trains for a fee from GBR, and the franchise system has effectively halted in 2020/21 due to Covid and the collapse of passenger numbers.

Figures are coming back, but details of the new structure have yet to be revealed, and how the service will operate is still awaiting confirmation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eadt.co.uk/news/business/rail-operator-abellio-sold-9229054 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

