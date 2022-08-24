From Swiatek to Serena, what to expect before the US Open





The US Open, the last major tournament of the season, is less than a week away. There’s no shortage of storylines, headlined, of course, by the latest event in Serena Williams’ career.

Although yes, it’s her farewell tournament, you better believe she’ll come out fighting.

And what about Iga Swiatek, the highest ranked player, and Emma Raducanu, the defending champion?

So many questions. But here are our top three:

Looking at the current Top 10, while Iga Swiatek has dominated much of the year, heading to New York, she doesn’t appear to be an overwhelming favorite. Who do you look up to as your player to watch?

Jason Juzwiak: Madison Keys’ form building up in Cincinnati marks him as my player to watch. Keys often does his best for Grand Slams, especially on hard courts, with a 2017 US Open final and a run to the Australian Open semi-finals this year as notable results. Keys beat great champions Jelena Ostapenko, Elena Rybakina and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets last week, so she adapted well to the conditions and the balls. Keys will have loud crowds on his side. Put it all together, and we’ll see where the mighty American ends up in New York.

Courtney Nguyen: If the US Open courts are playing as fast (if not faster) than Cincinnati, Caroline Garcia is going to be a problem for the court. I keep thinking back to her season-ending run in 2017, where she became the only player to win Wuhan and Beijing back-to-back, then built that momentum into her first WTA Finals. Conventional wisdom suggested there would be understandable disappointment. Instead, she qualified out of the group and made the semi-finals.

Watch Rankings: Caroline Garcia back in the Top 20

If she can get into week two in New York, watch out. She’s 4-0 against the Top 10 since June and has already proven in Cincy that she can win eight games in nine days. It takes seven to win a major. And history has shown that when she’s sexy, she can beat anyone.

Greg Garber: The simple and obvious answer: all of them.

Watch how the 2022 season went. Ashleigh Barty wins the Australian Open, then retires at the age of 25. Iga Swiatek, amid a 37-game winning streak, leads the table at Roland Garros – the longest in the WTA this century. Seeded No. 1 in Toronto and Cincinnati, she did not reach either of these quarter-finals. Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon. Simona Halep, seeded No. 15, wins Toronto. Caroline Garcia becomes the first qualifier to win a WTA 1000 in Cincinnati.

I’ll give you the two answers I got from Martina Navratilova. She said the winner of the last Grand Slam of the season will be the hot player. Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu both know this exercise in New York.

We’ve had a lot of unexpected races over the past few weeks, the last from Caroline Garcia in Cincinnati. Which under-the-radar player do you think could have a lasting impact in New York?

Juzwiak: It’s strange to call the 18th-ranked player under the radar, but the fact that Veronika Kudermetova is on the verge of finishing the year in the Top 10 is one of the quietest accomplishments of the tour. Kudermetova has had a consistent season – no singles titles yet in 2022, but her three finals, four Top 10 wins, a Roland Garros quarter-final and consistent doubles prowess show a steady increase. Perhaps stability is what it will take to cut through the hustle and bustle of Flushing Meadows and post a career-best result.

Nguyen: I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but I will keep shouting Zheng Qinwen’s name from the rooftops. Shell will not be ranked in New York, which means it is ready to break a few slices in the first week. From there it will be a matter of dealing with the nerves, but she definitely has the game. She is the only player to take a set over Swiatek at Roland Garros and the 19-year-old Zheng nearly edged out Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon. On the hard courts, she took a set against Naomi Osaka in San Jose and bounced Bianca Andreescu in Toronto. The kid is on the verge of something big.

Garber: Like Courtney, I like the way Zheng Qinwen has done this year. At 19, she is already ranked 40th and has won 30 of her 44 matches. She gave eventual Wimbledon champion Rybakina a good shot – 6-7(4), 5-7 – in the third round there. In Toronto, she knocked out local favorite Rebecca Marino (in three sets), then Alize Cornet (in three sets) and finally another well-supported Canadian, Andreescu (in three sets). She fell to Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals, naturally, in three sets.

Finally, Serena Williams. It’s impossible to sum up what she’s achieved in just a few sentences, but as she heads into her final event, what will you miss most about the 23-time Grand Slam champion?

Juzwiak: Williams contests every point with total focus, but his innate ability to generally play his best at crucial moments will always stay with me. Every time she saved a break point with a blistering serve or fought through a long two-man match with precise winners, she sent a wave of electricity through the match like no other player. . Seeing Williams’ incredible sense of occasion pop up time and time again over a quarter century was something to behold.

Nguyen: More than anything, he will miss his will to win, that unwavering confidence in the face of seemingly impossible odds. When I watch her pull off those 2-5 deficits or win must-win games by what seems like sheer force of will, it never happens. She wins matches that no other player has the right to think she can win. But when you’ve done what Williams has done time and time again, how can you not think you’ll do it every time?

Garber: His fire. She didn’t always play full seasons in her long career, but when she was on the pitch, she was fully committed. This passion has resulted in 23 Grand Slam singles titles. At 40 and the mother of a nearly 5-year-old daughter, Williams was, of course, unhappy last week when she lost in the first round of Cincinnatis to Emma Raducanu. But instead of treating this match as a farewell tour, Williams knew she had underperformed and expected better from herself. It’s the fire of this champion. You cannot teach it.

