US reacts to Iranian comments on draft nuclear deal





The US response is expected to focus on the remaining sticking points related to Iranian demands for economic guarantees and sanctions relief. US officials were tight-lipped on the substance of the response. When asked for details, the official familiar with the matter said the response contained a bunch of words, sentences and paragraphs.

A person familiar with the US response said it was focused on the issue of economic safeguards. The person declined to give details, but said the response fell short of Iran’s expectations. So now we have to see if they realize it’s as good as it gets or if they decide to do more.

In recent days, European officials have expressed growing optimism about the possibility of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, which lifted numerous US sanctions against Iran in exchange for tough but temporary curbs on its nuclear program. Western officials say a number of technical issues related to economic guarantees and sanctions remain open, but other key sticking points have been resolved, making a deal more likely. But they still warned that it would take tough political decisions in both Washington and Tehran to get a deal done.

On Wednesday, Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told Spanish news agency EFE that time was running out: we only have a few days left, a few days [to conclude the deal]because after the summer we will enter a new political dynamic, he said on the sidelines of the Quo Vadis Europa conference in Santander, Spain.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to abandon talks with Iran, saying the emerging deal failed to meet the standards set by President Biden himself: prevent Iran to become a nuclear state.

Lapid also warned that the frozen funds Iran would receive under a restored deal worth an estimated $100 billion would allow the regime in Tehran to fund even more nefarious activity in the region.

This money will fund the Revolutionary Guards, Lapid said. It will fund more attacks on US bases in the Middle East. It will be used to strengthen Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Diplomats from Britain, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, China and the United States spent nearly 17 months negotiating a relaunch of the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna. The talks nearly broke down on several occasions.

But since the parties last physically met in early August in Vienna, some of the more complicated stumbling blocks appear to have been resolved. They related to the question of whether the United States would remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards from the list of foreign terrorist organizations, as well as the fate of an investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency into traces of nuclear materials found at three sites in Iran.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, confirmed on Wednesday that Iran had dropped some key demands, allowing both sides to make progress.

We are closer now than we were just a few weeks ago because Iran made the decision to make concessions, Kirby said. But he warned that many shortcomings remained. Were not there yet.

Economic guarantees

Iran is still seeking further assurances that a future US administration would not walk away from the deal again. The Biden administration has repeatedly stressed that it will meet its obligations but cannot provide legal guarantees to its successors.

The prospect of former US President Donald Trump or a like-minded Republican returning to power has overshadowed the talks since they began in Vienna in April 2021. Trump, who called the initial deal horrific and one-sided , left the deal in 2018.

Iran wants assurances built into the new text to cushion the potentially negative effects on the Iranian economy if the deal were to fall apart again.

One such safeguard that is embedded in the draft text, Western officials say, would allow foreign companies to continue operations in Iran for two and a half years without fear of punishment, even if this renewed deal collapses. .

Tehran would also receive what it calls an inherent guarantee allowing it to increase its uranium enrichment capacity quickly enough to discourage Washington from scuttling the deal again. This will be achieved in part by allowing Iran to store centrifuges and electronic equipment inside the country under the seal of the International Atomic Energy Agency instead of destroying them, a Western official told Reuters. current of the case.

Under the 2015 agreement, Iran is only allowed to enrich uranium to 3.67% purity, maintain a stockpile of 300 kilograms of uranium, and use only very basic IR-1 centrifuges that spin uranium gas at high speed for enrichment.

He overstepped those limits dramatically in response to the US exiting the deal.

Iran currently has a stockpile of some 3,800 kilograms of enriched uranium, some of which has been enriched up to 60%, which is close to weapons grade. Iran has also installed thousands of advanced centrifuges in violation of the 2015 deal, including IR-6 machines that spin much faster.

If the 2015 deal is reinstated, Iran will be forced to abide by the previous limits, but it will be allowed to mothball the advanced centrifuges, including the electronic infrastructure needed to operate them.

Lifting of sanctions

Even if the US lifts nuclear-related sanctions under a new deal, many other US sanctions on Iran would remain, targeting the country for its support of terrorist groups and human rights abuses. .

These additional sanctions are the result of Trump’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran, which involved not only reimposing nuclear-related sanctions, but also adding new sanctions. This made the job of Biden’s teams more difficult as they tried to figure out which sanctions to lift and which to leave in place.

Now Iran wants to ensure that these remaining US sanctions will not deter European and non-US companies from doing business on its soil.

One Trump decision that infuriated Tehran was the designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a powerful military wing, as a terrorist group. US President Joe Biden has said he will not remove the IRGC from this terrorist list. On Wednesday, the US struck an IRGC bunker complex in Syria in retaliation for an IRGC-affiliated militia strike on a US base.

Complicating matters is the vast economic footprint of the IRGC throughout Iran, with major economic projects in key industries.

The current draft agreement, according to Western officials, will allow European and non-US companies to do business with entities that have dealings with companies held by Iran’s IRGC.

While some critics of the deal see this language as a weak point, allowing Tehran to use proxies to do business, other analysts say it’s not a significant change in the way the states- States are currently addressing such situations.

Brian OToole, a non-resident Atlantic Council member and sanctions expert, said the wording of the draft agreement meant no change from the current rules. He says it is simply a restatement of the existing rules in a more visible place. Similar statements appeared in various official JCPOA documents from 2015 and 2016, according to OToole.

IAEA Safeguards Survey

Earlier in the talks, Iran also insisted it wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency to close an investigation into the origins of multiple traces of nuclear material found at three previously undeclared sites in Iran. as a precondition for his return to the nuclear deal.

Western officials suspect that conclusive evidence on the origins of nuclear materials could establish that Iran had a clandestine nuclear weapons program that lasted at least until 2003. Iran, however, insists that its nuclear program has always been for peaceful purposes only.

EU officials have offered a proposal that would close the IAEA’s investigation if Iran could offer the agency credible answers about the origins of the uranium traces before the so-called reimplementation day, the the day the revived nuclear deal would enter into force. But the proposal would also allow Iran to block the day of reimplementation, should the investigation remain open.

Iran appears to have accepted this EU proposal since it did not raise the issue again in its response last week to the EU’s final text, according to three senior Western diplomats.

But it also means that even if an agreement on the restoration of the nuclear agreement is reached in the coming days, there could still be pitfalls for its full implementation.

Lara Seligman contributed reporting from Washington, DC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/24/u-s-iran-comments-draft-nuclear-deal-00053550 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos