Nearly $3 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine > U.S. Department of Defense > News Release





Assigned to Pentagon Air Force Press Secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder:

On August 24, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $3 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

This USAI package, which is announced on Ukraine’s Independence Day, underscores the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine for the long term – representing a multi-year investment to build enduring strength Ukrainian Armed Forces as it continues to defend its sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression. Unlike the Presidential Drawdown (PDA), which the DoD has continued to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD inventory at historic rates, the USAI is an authority under which the United States provide capabilities to industry. This announcement represents the start of a procurement process aimed at providing additional priority capabilities to Ukraine over the medium to long term to ensure that Ukraine can continue to defend itself as an independent, sovereign state. and prosper. This is the largest tranche of security assistance for Ukraine to date. Capabilities include:

Six additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) with additional munitions for the NASAMS; Up to 245,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; Up to 65,000 120mm mortar rounds; Up to 24 counter-artillery radars; Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and support equipment for Scan Eagle UAS systems; VAMPIRE anti-unmanned aerial systems; Laser-guided rocket systems; Funding for training, maintenance and sustainment.

The United States has committed more than $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021. In total, the United States has committed more than $15.5 billion in security assistance. safety in Ukraine since 2014.

Through PDA and USAI, the DoD continues to work with Ukraine to meet its immediate and longer-term security assistance needs.

Together with our allies and partners, our united efforts will help Ukraine continue to succeed today and build the enduring strength of its forces to secure the freedom and independence of the Ukrainian people for years to come.

