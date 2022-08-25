Central bankers head for the US mountains with a bad case of ebbing inflation





LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) – This time last year, the world’s biggest central banks were united in getting inflation wrong.

Now, as top policymakers gather for the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the US central bank appears to be able to handle a “soft landing” for its own economy, but the outlook for Europe is much more worrying. .

Much of the world is facing the fastest price growth since the early 1980s, raising fears of a repeat of that era’s wage-price spiral phenomenon that required double-digit interest rates – and painful recessions – to restore price stability.

That leaves many central bankers heading to the Grand Teton Mountains this week hoping that today’s inflationary pressures will ease quickly enough to allow them to counter anticipated slowdowns in economies around the world.

“They are caught between an impending recession and skyrocketing inflation. Their first concern is how to react to high inflation,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg. “Once the recession is clearly here, the concern will change.”

This shift, however, may well be asymmetric, with the Federal Reserve in particular signaling a reluctance to reverse gear quickly.

This time last year, for example, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell asserted that the jump in inflation was likely to be transitory. As this narrative unfolded, it became the driving force behind the fastest pace of US monetary tightening in four decades.

Moreover, he and others at the US central bank have also signaled their willingness to tolerate a measure of contraction in the US economy if that is what is needed to get inflation under control.

Although there are indications that the Fed could soon scale back its rate hikes from the 75 basis point pace in its last two policy meetings, Powell could use his opening remarks at Friday’s symposium to calm the investor expectations for lower borrowing costs. in 2023.

“Powell will likely try to emphasize a slower pace of upside but also a longer stretch in restrictive territory, cutting the wind a bit for the dovish pivot narrative,” said Jack Janasiewicz, senior portfolio strategist. at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. .

“DOES NOT DISAPPEAR QUICKLY”

U.S. consumer price inflation fell but was still at a nearly 40-year high of 8.5% in July – down from 9.1% the month before – and is expected to average near 4% in 2023, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

The outlook is significantly worse in energy-importing Europe, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to soaring energy prices that are expected to continue to accelerate as Moscow retaliates against European sanctions in limiting gas flow.

Eurozone price growth is now expected to hit double digits as measures taken by Germany and other countries to ease the cost of living for consumers begin to expire, the Bundesbank warned this week.

The European Central Bank’s forecast shows euro zone inflation to fall to 3.5% in 2023, but its figures have been steadily revised upwards and Germany now expects inflation above 6% , suggesting that the next ECB forecast in September will go higher.

“These inflationary pressures are likely to be with us for some time,” ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, who will speak at the Jackson Hole symposium, said in an interview with Reuters last week. . Read more

“They won’t disappear quickly. Even with monetary policy normalization underway, it will take some time for inflation to return to 2%.”

Last month, the ECB raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years.

In Britain, which has taken less action than most other European countries to protect households from soaring energy prices and which is also suffering from an American-style inflationary surge in the labor market, the situation is even more dramatic.

Citi analysts said this week that UK inflation would hit 18% at the start of 2023, its highest rate since 1976, although the Bank of England has already raised interest rates six times since December.

Although other analysts see a lower spike, this kind of hit to living standards is fueling speculation that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s successor will have to offer another round of massive household support to avoid an increase in misery. .

“In the UK, there’s talk of easing fiscal policy, but you’re basically going to force the BoE to keep tightening it,” said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate, FX and rates research at Societe Generale. .

But Richard Flynn, managing director of Charles Schwab UK, detected some early signs of a global change in the monetary policy stance of the central banks of Brazil and the Czech Republic – among the early players in the bull run. last year – who have hinted that their rates may have peaked.

“Over the past 20 years, the shift from hikes to cuts has tended to be abrupt rather than gradual, often in response to economic downturns,” Flynn said.

“This year’s symposium may provide an early indication of when the shift from increases to reductions might occur.”

Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Written by William Schomberg; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

