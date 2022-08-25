Novak Djokovic missing the US Open because of his vaccination status would be ‘a joke’





Four-time US Open winner John McEnroe said it would be “a joke” if Novak Djokovic couldn’t take part in the tournament due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic has refused to be vaccinated and looks set to miss the final Grand Slam of the year due to current US rules that require travelers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and from the United States. United States.

The Serb previously said he was ready to miss Grand Slam tournaments which require participating players to be vaccinated.

Djokovic remains on the entry list for August 29-September. 11 tournament in New York.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” McEnroe, who works as a tennis analyst for ESPN, told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it’s a joke. I would have had the vaccine and gone to play, but he has very strong beliefs and you have to respect that.

“At this point in the pandemic, we’re 2 years out, I think people around the world know more, and the idea that he can’t travel here to play, to me is a joke.”

Djokovic took part in last year’s US Open, where he finished second to Daniil Medvedev, but was unable to defend his Australian Open crown this year after being kicked out of the country due to his vaccination status in January.

Rafael Nadal won the Melbourne tournament to edge out Djokovic and Roger Federer with his 21st major trophy.

Nadal then added another Grand Slam title to his tally at Roland Garros, keeping it ahead of Djokovic, who won Wimbledon last month.

When asked if Djokovic’s chances of finishing above his rivals in terms of Grand Slam victories were affected by his absences from major tournaments, McEnroe said: “That’s the question we all want to know the answer”.

“Obviously Rafa Nadal took advantage of it. If a guy has won the Australian Open eight or nine times, you would think [Djokovic blew] sort of lucky.

“These three guys are already above everyone else. Rafa managed to pull off a miraculous win that few expected in Australia. Novak came to Wimbledon and then Rafa got injured.”

