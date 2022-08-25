Facebook and Twitter destroy influence campaign on Ukraine





Comment this story

Comment

Facebook and Twitter disrupted a network of accounts that secretly sought to influence users in the Middle East and Asia with pro-Western perspectives on international politics, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a new report from social media analytics firm Graphika and Stanford University.

The covert influence operation used accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media giants to promote narratives supporting the interests of the United States and its allies while opposing countries, including Russia, China and Iran, according to the report.

Covert influence campaigns from Russia and Iran have been repeatedly targeted by social media platforms over the years. This crackdown is the rare case that a US-sponsored campaign targeting a foreign audience was found to violate company rules.

The accounts are being taken down at a time when social media giants are trying to crack down on disinformation campaigns about the war in Ukraine. But much of this work has focused on Russian authorities’ struggle efforts to promote war propaganda, including false claims about Ukrainian military aggression in the region or the complicity of Western nations in the war. war.

Margarita Franklin, a spokeswoman for Facebook’s parent company Meta, confirmed in a statement that the company recently removed a network of accounts originating in the United States for violating the platforms’ rules against coordinated inauthentic behavior. Franklin said it was the first time the company had taken down a foreign-focused influencer network promoting the position of the United States.

Twitter declined to comment.

Brig. Pentagon press secretary Gen. Patrick S. Ryder said in a statement that the Department of Defense would review and assess any information provided by Facebook.

The accounts shared news articles from US government-funded outlets, such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe, and linked to US military-sponsored websites to criticize the Kremlins’ invasion of Ukraine. The campaigns promoted the narrative that Russia was responsible for killing innocent civilians and other atrocities just so it could pursue its “imperial ambitions”, according to the report.

The campaign often mimicked the strategies deployed by other countries like Russia when seeking to influence public perception of world events. For example, the campaign created fake personas with digitally created photos, impersonating independent media, and attempted to launch hashtag campaigns, according to the report.

Social media analytics firm Graphika and Stanford University’s Internet Observatory, which produced the report, noted that covert campaigns haven’t always garnered much engagement or traction online.

Importantly, the data also shows the limitations of using inauthentic tactics to generate engagement and build influence online,” the researchers noted. “The vast majority of posts and tweets we reviewed only received a handful of likes or retweets.

In the aftermath of the war, social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube banned or throttled Russian state media accounts, restricted advertising and stepped up their fact-checking operations during the war. Traffic to Russian government-backed media channels on social media spiked at the start of the invasion, then fell as the companies cracked down, according to a Washington Post analysis from March.

Since then, Ukrainian officials have flagged thousands of tweets, YouTube videos and other social media posts as Russian propaganda or anti-Ukrainian hate speech, but many companies have failed to follow up. , according to a recent report.

Ellen Nakashima contributed to it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/08/24/facebook-twitter-us-influence-campaign-ukraine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos