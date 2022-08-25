This is not correct. Why consumers are flocking to the UK Enough is Enough Fight | UK cost of living crisis





Nearly 450,000 people have signed the Enough is Enough campaign to tackle the UK cost of living crisis.

Founded by trade unions and community groups, the new campaign has set requirements that include raising salaries, reducing energy bills and fighting food poverty, and energy rates are expected to reach 3,582 from October and 4,200 from January.

Here’s why six people from all over the UK joined the campaign.

Unpaid caregivers will be hit hard. Mike OBrien

I joined because I felt the UK government needed to do more to address the cost of living and energy price cap crisis. Unpaid caregivers will be hit equally hard, if not harder, when the price cap is raised in October and they deserve our concerns. My biggest worry is that I won’t have enough money to pay the bills and end up with energy debt.

Many families with unpaid caregivers benefit from a fixed income and do not have the opportunity to work extra hours or earn little extra money. That money should be increased further in October. I know there is a subsidy from the government, but the price cap continues to increase and just can’t cover it. Mike OBrien, 50, Unpaid Caregiver, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales

I started stockpiling trees

I’m genuinely worried about whether I’ll be able to afford everything when winter comes, with my paychecks working properly and with no pay rises for years, bills, living expenses, and transportation costs skyrocketing. We started stockpiling trees so we don’t have to use heating. I pick up less food to put in the freezer and walk as much as I can to save on shipping. I hope that greed will stop, people will get a decent living wage, and they won’t have to choose between heating their home and eating. Naomi Richards, 40, Bristol, teacher

Opposition should be stronger Lyn OReilly

I joined because the government is ruining the country. Opposition parties may be working strategically to get elected next time, but those tactics are of no use right now. I understand the Labor Party’s strategy for wanting to be elected. I just hope there is an opposition alliance to oust the Conservatives.

I think the opposition needs to deliver a stronger and clearer message about the cost of living crisis. The harm done to hard-working people and those who can’t work is so serious that we need a national campaign to raise awareness and empower people to challenge all that’s wrong. Lyn OReilly, 73, Rochdale, Retired Principal

Everyone in my community is panicking.

That was enough six years ago, but now our wages don’t cover food, gasoline, childcare, extra insurance, and extra taxes. Pay extra, pay extra, they keep saying.

Now everyone I meet is bewildered, and the people and colleagues in the store all say this is not right. I’ve been laid off twice due to the coronavirus, and I’ve been told I’ll have to wait 10 weeks when I applied for Universal Credit, where I worked for 44 years. I finally got the 312 on Christmas Eve and had some glitches.

I needed a dental appointment and was told my next appointment would be in 4 months. The girls I work with are getting $1,400 a month for childcare. Not even my salary. I think everyone had enough of that. Christine, 59, Construction Company Manager, Wigan

I’m not sure how much the bill will go upMatthew Appleyard

It’s terrifying to think that 40% of the UK could go into fuel poverty this winter. This will have a huge impact on your mental and physical health, especially in families with young children. It’s disgusting for these companies to hand out bonuses and dividends made out of our money while families choose between food and fuel.

Our bills are expected to grow by thousands every year, and I’m not sure how much it will go up. We need serious action. Through the campaign, we want workers in all sectors to take action as much as possible. The idea that all workers, from nurses, teachers, railroad workers to call center workers, are united with one goal, alleviating poverty and the right to adequate housing, puts us all in a much stronger position. Matthew Appleyard, 22, Hull, Assistant IT Support

Our government is asleep on the wheelSamuel Baines

I’m tired of all this greed. All companies seem to want to run away completely from individuals in general, especially energy companies and fossil fuel producers. The company is taking full advantage of inflation and global shortages to rip everyone apart and reduce shareholder pockets. But a company like my carrier also increased my rates by 8% and it didn’t improve my service.

Our government is sleeping at the wheel. We currently have no leaders, and the Conservatives are fighting each other instead of putting out policies like windfall taxes to pay people’s energy bills. I’m not in great shape, but I’ll be struggling to pay my estimated cost this winter. The country is in really serious trouble. I think we need a fairer society and in times like these we need a coalition government, not Conservative hegemony. We have been mismanaged for 12 years and need a change.Samuel Baines, 39, Medical Project Manager, Newbury, Berkshire

