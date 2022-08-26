Researchers Caught Pro-American Campaign Spreading Propaganda on Social Media





While countries like Russia and China have been making headlines for years with their disinformation and propaganda campaigns on platforms like Twitter and Facebook, it turns out that the United States and other Western countries have may have played the same game. A recent report (pdf) from social media analytics firm Graphika and Stanford Internet Observatory revealed a series of operations, some secret and some less so, that targeted to promote pro-Western narratives in countries like Russia, China, Afghanistan and Iran. (via Gizmodo).

According to the report, Twitter and Meta removed a group of accounts from their platforms earlier this month, citing their platform manipulation and coordinated inauthentic behavior guidelines. By analyzing account activity, researchers found that accounts run campaigns to criticize or support foreign governments (sometimes the same governments, in what looks like a divisive attempt) and offer cultural takeovers. and politics for years. The report said this was sometimes done by sharing links to news sites supported by the US government and military.

Some of the political cartoons shared by the accounts. Images: Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory

The data analyzed came from 146 Twitter accounts (which tweeted 299,566 times), 39 Facebook profiles and 26 Instagram accounts, as well as 16 Facebook pages and two Facebook groups. Some of the accounts were meant to look like real people and used AI-generated profile pictures. Meta and Twitter did not specifically name any organizations or people behind the campaigns, but said their analysis led them to believe they came from the United States and Britain.

For anyone who has ever stood within 15 feet of a history book, the news that the United States is using covert action to further its interests in other countries will come as no surprise. Interestingly, however, these operations were uncovered just as social media companies prepare to deal with a wave of foreign interference and misinformation in our own elections.

The report also follows an explosive whistleblower report by former Twitter security chief Peiter Mudge Zatko, who accused the company of lax security practices and misrepresentations about the number of bots on its platform. -shape (something the US government is investigating and Twitter has strongly denied).

Notably, the report did not reveal any sophisticated hacking techniques taking advantage of weak security. Speaking to Gizmodo, Internet Observatory staff member Shelby Grossman said there was nothing technically interesting about this network, unlike how we might imagine the United States to operate. . You might think, Oh, this influence operation originated in the United States, surely that’s going to be special, but it really wasn’t, she said.

The full report is a fascinating read, if you have the time, breaking down how the accounts posted and digging deeper into what kind of content they shared. Spoiler alert: there were memes, hashtag campaigns, petitions and what else fake news.

It also reveals a somewhat overwhelming tidbit when talking about the reach and impact of these campaigns; According to the report, the vast majority of posts and tweets we reviewed received only a handful of likes or retweets, and only 19% of secret assets we identified had more than 1,000 followers. Additionally, the two accounts with the most followers have explicitly stated that they are linked to the US military. I’ll try not to think about how much all this will cost when I pay my taxes next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/25/23322214/us-government-propaganda-campaign-twitter-facebook The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos