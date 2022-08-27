What the Trump-Warrant Affidavit Tells Us





As I reviewed the heavily redacted affidavit relating to the FBI’s warrant to search Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, after it was released today, I was reminded of the phrase of the Apostle Paul in his first letter to the Corinthian church that we see through a glass, in the dark. Yes, we are able to discern some things, but the whole truth remains hidden; the question must therefore be approached with extreme caution.

I would liken the unredacted portions of the affidavit of warrant to a case statement, a lawyer’s summary. We know the broad outlines of a possible criminal case against former President Donald Trump, and we know why the Justice Department was alarmed by his conduct. But we don’t know the details, and in a potential criminal case, the details really matter.

So here is the basic story, as far as we can infer from the affidavit. On January 18, 2022, Trump provided the National Archives and Records Administration with 15 boxes of documents. When NARA reviewed these records, it found 184 unique documents bearing classification marks. Of these documents, 25 were marked top secret. Additionally, several of the documents contained quite specific broadcast controls, including HCS and SI markings.

As the warrant explains, HCS refers to a form of Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) designed to protect intelligence information from clandestine human sources. SI, which stands for Special Intelligence, refers to a form of ICS designed to protect technical and intelligence information derived from the monitoring of foreign communications signals by others than the intended recipients.

To put it plainly, information with HCS or SI markings is among our country’s best kept secrets. Indeed, when Trump handed them over, he provided evidence that he had already potentially violated federal law by unlawfully removing national defense information from their proper place of custody.

Because Trump handed over classified information, NARA contacted the Justice Department. Interestingly, the affidavit describes how, on the same day that NARA informed the Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform that it had found classified information in the files of former presidents, a spokesperson for Trump released a statement on his behalf claiming that the National Archives had not found anything.

At this point, however, the affidavit turns dark. Editorial pages block the view of any additional detail. Nevertheless, some elements of interest are still noticeable.

First, the DOJ very obviously did not believe that Trump had turned over all classified national defense information (NDI) to NARA. One of the topic titles states that: There are probable grounds to believe that documents containing classified NDI and presidential records remain on the premises.

Indeed, news reports indicate that the DOJ’s concerns were justified. On Monday, The New York Times reported that the DOJ obtained additional classified information from Trump in June, then seized even more classified information when it searched Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

Second, the DOJ also said there were probable grounds to believe that evidence of obstruction would be found at Mar-a-Lago. These legal claims are not surprising. After all, the search warrant itself indicated that it was based on evidence of violation of criminal laws relating to improper handling of national defense information and obstruction of justice.

Third, the warrant affidavit notably mentions a Trump spokesperson’s claim in May that the former president had declassified the documents, and it includes a letter from Trump’s lawyer claiming that Trump had the power absolute to declassify the documents. As Politico columnist and former prosecutor Renato Mariotti noted on Twitter, defense attorneys typically have very little information about criminal investigations, and their views are not presented by prosecutors to the judge when they ask for a warrant. As a result, the Miami magistrate was aware of Trump’s legal objections, but granted the warrant anyway. It wasn’t simply a matter of the judge taking the DOJ’s assertions of faith. He reviewed both the DOJ’s claims and Trump’s documented objections. Crucially, Trump’s attorney did not claim that Trump had turned over all relevant national defense information.

What to do with all this? Here’s what the evidence so far indicates: Trump had top-secret documents; the Department of Justice believed it possessed them improperly and stored them improperly; Trump did not turn over all classified documents when asked; The DOJ believes there is evidence of obstruction; and the DOJ was aware of and disregarded (along with the magistrate) Trump’s declassification defense.

At the same time, we do not know and may not know for long the precise nature of the classified materials. We do not know who had access to these documents. And were almost entirely in the dark as to why the DOJ is asserting probable cause to suspect obstruction of justice.

This last point is particularly important. The specter of the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton haunts these debates. She was not charged after improperly storing classified national defense information on a private server, including information classified at the same top secret/SCI level as some documents located at Mar-a-Lago.

When then-FBI Director James Comey announced that his agency was not recommending prosecuting Clinton, he formulated a prudential standard that he said had governed past charging decisions:

All of the cases being prosecuted involved a combination of: manifestly intentional and deliberate mishandling of classified information; or vast amounts of material exposed in such a way as to support an inference of intentional wrongdoing; or indications of disloyalty to the United States; or attempts to obstruct justice. We don’t see those things here. (Emphasis added.)

If the prudential standard was applied to Clinton, the same standard should be applied to Trump. That doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be prosecuted; this means that if the DOJ chooses to prosecute, it must present clear evidence of the exact misconduct identified above. The distinctions between the Clinton case and the Trump case should be clearly evident.

Of course, the search warrant affidavit was not released to publicly justify the prosecution. We were far from knowing if there is enough evidence to justify a criminal charge. The affidavit was released albeit in redacted form to publicly justify the search. While we don’t yet know all of the evidence supporting the DOJ’s unprecedented decision to search the home of a former president, we now have a better understanding of the key facts.

Given this knowledge, the search looks less like a politicized witch hunt and more like a last-ditch action that the Justice Department took only after unsuccessfully trying to secure the co-operation of the former President. The available evidence points in one direction. Trump may be furious with the research, but he has only himself to blame.

