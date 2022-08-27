Millions of British homes at risk of winter catastrophe as energy rates rise | energy bill





Millions of households are preparing for a winter catastrophe caused by rising energy prices, experts say, will deprive people and increase avoidable deaths without emergency government assistance.

There have been strong warnings about the potentially devastating impact after UK energy industry regulators confirmed an 80% increase in the consumer price cap on gas and electricity rates for the average household to 3,549 per year since October.

The charity says the increase will completely wipe out the incomes of the poor, leaving millions facing the threat of unpaid bills or the choice between heating and eating this winter.

Analysts at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, highlighting the damage to the population as a whole, say single parents must give in nearly two-thirds of their income, minus housing costs, to pay their energy bills.

The poorest single adults say that stratospheric energy bills equal to 120% of their income, excluding housing, will paralyze their finances, leaving many people in poverty.

Consumer champion Martin Lewis denounced ministers’ inaction and warned of a loss of life this winter.

The recent rise announced by Ofgem once again underscored the power vacuum at the heart of the government as ministers wait for the race to end to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader.

price ceiling rise graph

The Conservatives were in turmoil in response to Friday’s price cap.

Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi suggested that people think about reducing their energy use, but his successor, Kwasi Kwarteng, said he opposes giving such advice to consumers.

Award nominee Liz Truss declined to explain what the Prime Minister would do to help households, even though Johnson had made it clear to broadcasters that the next government should definitely increase cash aid. .

The price cap was raised to 1,277 in October and is now below the 2,000 level after raising this spring. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added a dramatic global rise in oil and gas wholesale prices.

Peter Matejic, chief analyst at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, commented on the October increase: During my years as an analyst, I never double-checked my analysis as much as this one because I felt it was too surprising and incorrect.

It’s impossible for a caregiver or shop assistant to have to save hundreds of pounds more to pay for heating, or to think that someone’s full year’s income will be less than their energy bill.

Crisis hotspot map

In an interview with BBC Radio 4s Today, Lewis criticized Truss for failing to plan to deal with the catastrophic rise in energy prices. .

The announcement comes as households try to budget for a tough winter, when inflation is already above 10% due to soaring grocery prices and record gasoline prices at grocery stores. The Bank of England (BoE) predicts that energy rate hikes this winter will peak inflation above 13%, with some economists predicting it could rise to 18% in January.

The next cap will be introduced in January. Energy consulting firm Cornwall Insight raised its forecast on this announcement Friday to 5,387 from its previous forecast of 4,650 and raised its April cap estimate to 6,616 from 5,341.

Combined with its forecast for January next year, the Resolution Foundation says the bill will increase by about 2,277 from last year, with 3,749 additional funds people can’t afford.

Torsten Bell, CEO of the think tank, said, “In winter, energy bills will average around $500 a month.” These costs pose a serious threat to the physical and financial health of the family.

prepaid meter graphic

Ofgem will not provide a forecast for January action as the market is still too volatile, but warns that prices could deteriorate significantly through 2023. The new limit will affect 24 million households, or about 85% of the population.

This number includes approximately 4.5 million prepaid meter customers, who will pay an average of 59 more per year.

Ofgem’s CEO Jonathan Brearley told Channel 4 News Friday night that regulators must make difficult trade-offs in setting new price caps. [It] This is to ensure that companies that buy and sell energy do not take unfair advantage. And now the market returns 0%, he said.

What it can’t do is, given the cost of energy, they can force companies to get less from their customers than it costs to buy the energy they need. Because otherwise, you simply cannot buy energy for that customer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/aug/26/rising-energy-bills-millions-uk-households-risk-winter-catastrophe-price-cap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos