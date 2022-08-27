Postal workers most recently on strike as UK cost turmoil continues





LONDON, AUGUST 26: Postal workers strike at a picket line in Whitechapel, London, UK on August 26, 2022. More than 100,000 postal workers are on strike across the country today over a payroll dispute.

Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images

LONDON Postal workers across the UK went on strike on Friday over a dispute over wages and conditions at the former state-owned monopoly Royal Mail.

The first of four strikes planned over the next few weeks, involving 115,000 workers in 1,500 locations, are the latest in a number of industrial conflicts as the country battles its historic cost of living crisis.

This week, criminal lawyers voted for an indefinite strike starting September 5, when the country’s new prime minister is announcing pay cuts caused by the government’s changes to the country’s legal aid system.

Meanwhile, a massive rail strike brought the country to a standstill for several days throughout the summer.

Telecommunications Union (CWU) members voted for the strike with an overwhelming majority of 98.7%, with a voter turnout of over 72%. Additional strikes are scheduled for August 31, September 8 and 9.

LONDON – 26 August 2022: CWU Secretary General Dave Ward in gray suit jacket visits the picket line in Whitechapel on 26 August 2022. It was the biggest strike of the summer so far.

Guy Smallman/Getty Images

The Royal Mail offered CWU members a 5.5% salary increase, citing the company’s unstable financial situation as the main reason salaries did not keep up with inflation.

The group reiterated that Royal Mail is already losing $1 million ($1.8 million) per day, and that it will cost more than $1 billion per year to implement CWU’s requirements.

The Royal Mail said in a statement Thursday that the strike plunged the company into “the most uncertain period in its 500-year history.”

“Our future is the parcel business. We must act fast and adapt the old ways of working designed for letters to an increasingly parcel-dominated world,” the company said.

“We want to protect our well-paid, full-time employees over the long term and maintain our position as an industry leader in salaries, terms and conditions. This is in the best interests of Royal Mail and all its employees.”

The Royal Mail denounced the union’s proposal as resisting change, saying CWU’s vision for the company’s future “will create a vicious cycle of declining volumes, rising prices, increasing losses and losing jobs.”

The CWU disputes this proposal that a 5.5% wage increase is on the table, arguing that in fact the Royal Mail imposed a 2% wage increase on its workers unconditionally without consultation.

An additional 1.5% rests with workers giving up certain conditions the CWU deems unacceptable, the union claims, and RMG has also offered a 500 performance-related bonus that the union says is unattainable.

UK inflation hit 10.1% in July and the Bank of England expects consumer prices to exceed 13% in October. Citi’s economists this week predicted inflation will surpass 18% in the first quarter of 2023 as the country’s energy limits continue to soar to unprecedented levels and the cost of living crisis deepens.

UK energy regulator Ofgem announced on Friday that it would raise the annual price cap on energy rates by 80% from 1,971 to 3,549 starting in October to accommodate soaring gas prices. Some market analysts expect the limit to rise to over 6,000 by 2023.

CWU has also questioned the company’s financial difficulties in light of significant payments to shareholders and top management over the past year. Royal Mail has received these dividends because many of its employees are shareholders, and claims that two-thirds of the $400 million in dividend payments in recent years has come from profits from the GLS division in the Netherlands.

loss of confidence’

CWU Deputy Secretary General Terry Fullinger told CNBC that Royal Mail’s negotiating position has been “extremely aggressive” since January, even though the two parties had previously worked without incident on the proposed change agreement to modernize the business. “It’s their road or highway,” he added, as the year changes.

“Our members voted in two large ballots, one on salary and two large votes on proposals for changes,” Fullinger told CNBC in an email on Tuesday, with more than 80,000 workers participating in both votes, with 97.6% and 98.7% on strike. I’ve seen people in favor of it,” he said. .

“This is a massive vote of no confidence, despite unprecedented management hype, and shows that RMG has lost the trust, respect and trust of its employees.”

The Royal Mail Group posted a profit of $758 million last fiscal year, partly driven by increased postal activity during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the most recent quarter painted a more depressing picture as reported by the group’s Royal Mail UK Postal Services department. . 92 million operating losses. Group profits were instead led by Dutch parcel sorting subsidiary GLS.

Royal Mail’s CEO Simon Thompson insisted on discussing salary and terms simultaneously, rather than separate negotiations reflecting a dispute between rail operator Network Rail and various transport unions.

Despite the company’s financial difficulties, Thompson received a salary and perks package of 753,000 last fiscal year, including 140,000 one-time bonuses. CFO Mick Jeavons received a reported $1.3 million.

LONDON – 25 August 2022: Royal Mail workers will go on strike for four days in August and September over a wage dispute.

Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“On the one hand, they say to every employee who has earned £1 billion, ‘they don’t have the money and the business is in trouble’, but we are rewarding the CEO a bonus of 140,000. Totally arrogant. CWU’s Pullinger calls told CNBC via

“As an average person, I see it and I think there are always moments in history when the rich get so rich and the average people get poorer there always seems to be an imbalance.”

‘Glue for society’

Pullinger noted the parallels between the Royal Mail dispute and other disputes in the private sector. “There will be millions of people who aren’t unionized who are going through a similar situation, but you’re seeing unions stand up and say ‘No, this is clearly wrong,'” said Pullinger.

“Something’s wrong with this company’s board of directors and you think it’s okay to do it and you say to your employees, ‘No, we can’t do anything for you.’ Something is seriously wrong.”

CWU members felt their sacrifices during the pandemic and their role in returning the Royal Mail’s financial fortune during that period was rarely rewarded.

“People are conditioned to think that they are not worthwhile, or that they do not do anything special if they work in a store, drive a bus, deliver goods, or work at the Royal Mail. What the pandemic has proven is that they actually It’s the glue for society,” said Pullinger.

“It’s been neglected for too long, and I think they’ve seen real value in what key employees have done, except for all the trauma that put our families at risk.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/26/royal-mail-postal-workers-latest-to-strike-as-uk-cost-chaos-continues.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos