Israel Receives ‘Positive Indications’ That US Is Developing Military Option Against Iran





Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz received “positive indications” from White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan that the United States was developing a military option against Iran alongside negotiations on a back to the 2015 nuclear deal, a senior Israeli defense official said in a statement. briefing with reporters on Friday.

Why it matters: Since President Biden took office, and even more so after the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran on a nuclear deal, Israel has pressed the administration to pose a military threat credibility against Iran, stressing that this is the only way for Tehran to be more flexible in the negotiations.

Driving the news: Gantz met with Sullivan at the White House on Friday and discussed the potential agreement on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal and Iran’s regional activity.

Gantz told Sullivan that Israel opposes the emerging nuclear deal and reiterated the need for a credible US military threat against Iran, according to the Israeli official. The official said Gantz received “positive clues” about a possible military option when he pressed Sullivan on the matter, but the official did not elaborate. “We believe there is a deepening and capacity building trajectory against Iran and the Americans deeply understand that this will inspire the Iranians to be more pragmatic about the nuclear deal and strengthen their position,” he said. the manager. The Israeli defense official added that even if a nuclear deal is signed, it is still important to create a credible US military threat against Iran to deter it from continuing its aggression in the region. The official also stressed that Israel will retain its freedom to act against Iran even if a deal is reached.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about a possible military option, but National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement that “Sullivan underscored President Bidens’ unwavering commitment to the Israel’s security, and the two exchanged views on ways to deepen US policy.” Israel’s security partnership, including through regional cooperation and coordination.”

“They discussed the United States’ commitment to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, and the need to counter threats from Iran and Iran-based proxies,” Watson added. .

The big picture: The Israeli official said the impression Gantz got from his meeting with Sullivan was that there was no deadline dictating the Biden administration’s decision-making on the nuclear deal with Iran.

This is not a done deal. Israel still sees a lot of room to make a difference and even try to make the deal longer and stronger,” the Israeli official said. Gantz hailed the series of US military airstrikes against pro-Iranian militias in Syria in recent days and Sullivan said it was important the US continued to use force against nefarious activity of Iran in the region, even though nuclear talks are still ongoing, the Israeli official said. which also focused on countering Iran’s malign activities in the Middle East, the Israeli official said.

State of play: The United States sent its response to Iran’s comments on the EU’s draft deal on Wednesday that would restore the nuclear deal.

It is not clear if there will be another round of negotiations.

