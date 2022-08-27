Emmanuel Macron: ‘Britain is a friend despite the small mistakes of its leaders’





French President Emmanuel Macron said on the 11th (local time) that “Britain is a good friend and ally of France, no matter the small mistakes it makes in its leaders and campaigns.”

He was responding to comments from Liz Truss, the leader of the Conservative Party and a leader in the race to become prime minister, who revealed to a jury on Thursday whether Macron was a friend or foe.

After being re-elected in April, Macron has had a difficult relationship with outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the government that implemented Brexit.

The UK and France are longtime allies, NATO members and permanent members of the UN Security Council, but heated negotiations over fisheries and cross-channel migrants in the aftermath of the Brexit vote are straining relations between the two countries.

When asked about the British foreign minister’s remarks during a visit to Algeria, Macron said: “It’s never good to get lost too much in life.” No matter who I consider to be Britain’s future leader, I do not hesitate for a second. Britain is friends with France.

In a world dominated by authoritarian democracy and liberal forces, Macron said that if Britain and France cannot say whether they are friends or enemies of each other, they will face serious problems.

So I am absolutely convinced that the British people, who are British people, are good friends and allies no matter who their leader is. , he added.

Prime Minister Johnson said on Friday that Truss and Macron had had a good relationship and that the French president was not a rich man.

I think the relationship between Britain and France is very important. “They’ve basically been great for a long time since the days of Napoleon and I think we should celebrate that.”

The truss approach to Macron and France has raised concerns among liberal internationalists that Macron is playing in a domestic political gallery rather than grappling with the serious foreign policy problems he will face as prime minister if he defeats his rival, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. made it

Former Conservative cabinet minister David Gauke has accused Truss of creating divisions. He wrote on Twitter that while playing in the gallery, prejudice against the gallery would pop into his head. Especially when this is one of the worst times to divide the West. Former Conservative Party secretary Alistair Burt said her comments were a “serious error”.

The opposition Labor Party argued that Truss’ comments showed a lack of judgment, especially at a time of heightened European tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Former British ambassador to France, Sir Peter Ricketts, was critical of Truss, saying he should see himself as a future leader. He shouldn’t play the boring old game of insulting the French for cheap applause from the Conservatives.

President Macron called Macron’s rebuttal to the Truss a measured and somewhat elegant response to the provocation and said there had been a massive loss of trust between the two countries under the Johnson administration. Respect and understand the problem.

