



The fake war is over and the real fight for the economy is about to begin. This is the brutal reality the UK faces as gas and electricity prices soar this winter.

For several months, the UK energy regulator Ofgem has been clear that it will raise its price cap from less than 2,000 units per year to around 3,500 units, and has officially announced an 80% increase.

Ultimately, soaring prices will have several beneficial effects. Renewable energy sources will become relatively inexpensive and use will increase. Higher priority will be given to energy self-sufficiency as Whitehall envisions a scenario that could lead to an energy shortage in the coming months.

Businesses have found ingenious ways to tackle lockdowns, and some are equally creative in reducing energy use. The crisis could delay investment in home insulation for a long time.

But none of that will really make a big difference this winter. This is going to be as tough and potentially much more difficult as we’ve seen during the pandemic.

Consumer and business confidence has weakened in anticipation of higher legislation, but the economy is spending time. Activity in the second quarter of 2022 changed little, retail sales increased in July, and the unemployment rate is near its lowest level in half a century.

But unless the government comes up with something big in terms of support packages that cover consumers and businesses, everything is about to change. The current support package was expecting a price cap of 2,800 in October rather than the 3,549 that Ofgem announced on Friday morning. The notion that prices will continue to rise and remain high, at least for next year, is not reflected in official economic forecasts.

price cap graphic

Soaring energy prices affect the economy in three main ways. First, the new price figures add about 4 percentage points to the annual inflation rate, raising the cost of living. The Bank of England has already factored in the October hike in its forecast that inflation will reach 13.3%.

However, the increase in price pressure could prove to be even more severe as the price cap is still in the process of exceeding the 5,000-per-year threshold in January due to rising global gas costs. Earlier this week, US investment bank Citi predicted that inflation would peak at over 18% next year.

Threadneedle Street has raised rates in its last six Monetary Policy Committee meetings and is likely to raise further in the coming months.

Second, rising inflation dampens consumer spending. Wages have risen over the past year as workers have tried to maintain a standard of living, but not as fast as inflation. The gap is widening, with consumers being forced to spend more on energy and less money to spend on other things.

Third, businesses will be hit by higher costs and lower consumer spending. Energy price caps only apply to consumers, and many small businesses will face three crises: higher fuel costs, higher wages and lower demand.

In the short term, the energy price shock will be inflation. In a few months, there will be deflation, which will lead to slower growth, higher unemployment and more business failures. The longer the gasoline price remains high, the deeper the recession will be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/aug/26/energy-cap-leap-looks-to-be-moment-when-recession-fears-for-uk-turn-into-reality

