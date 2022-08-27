Wagatha Christie, Vogue & Keanu Reeves – Audio Documentation for Disney+ UK Slate – Deadline





Disney+ has commissioned the documentary on the sensational ‘Wagatha Christie’ lawsuit, the fashion magazine Vogue and the Formula 1 series, voiced by Keanu Reeves, as part of British Slate.

Streamer’s Unreleased Content Director EMEA Sean Doyle has commissioned a total of five unreleased series, which will premiere on Disney+ in EMEA and Asia Pacific. You can read more about slate below.

“Our goal was to find great once-in-a-lifetime stories that showcase a variety of subjects. And this latest project truly delivers on its promise,” said Doyle. “We are working with our elite creative partners on this slate, reflecting the UK’s status as an unscripted powerhouse and setting Disney+ as the destination for unscripted titles.”

Disney+ plans to create 60 local productions by 2024 to expand its global subscriber base.

As she wraps up today’s spell, Wagatha Christie (tentative title) will recall the defamation case involving Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy. Both are married to England’s leading football stars.

Rooney successfully defended herself in a famous defamation case that Vardy brought against her in connection with allegations of leaking articles to the tabloid press. In October 2019, she initially quarreled when she described how she attacked Vardy by planting false stories on social media in her infamous Instagram post, earning her the nickname ‘Wagatha Christie’.

The trilogy series is being produced by Lorton Entertainment, who previously documented Coleen’s husband Wayne Rooney, in collaboration with Dorothy Street Pictures.

Also on Slate is Brawn: The One Pound Formula 1 Team (tentative title). A four-part series of documents from North One owned by All3Media, John Wick star Keanu Reeves costs £1 ($1.20) but still won the 2009 World Championships. This includes contributions from British F1 driver Jenson Button and team owner Ross Brawn.

Reeves, who conducts the interview and narration, said: “It is an honor to share the amazing story of Brawn GP and their amazing 2009 F1 Championship season with those who have gone through it in this four-part documentary series. It was an honor to bring this story to life with the support of Disney+ and a production partnership with North One.”

Simon Hammerson is a showrunner and producer and is directed by Daryl Goodrich. Executive Producers are Reeves, Disney+’s Doyle and Neil Duncanson.

In Vogue: The 1990s follows the style of the times and the inner story of the fashion magazine of the same name. Taken from Vogue Studios and Raw, the book includes insights from Vogue editors Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful and influential figures of the 90s.

“The 90s was a very exciting and important decade for fashion. It was a period when fashion entered the mainstream. It was a time when fashion was unavoidable, culturally relevant, full of iconography and expression and difference,” said Wintour. “My personality was bigger than my life. This series will capture all of that and I’m excited to be on Disney+.”

Riesel Evans and Sam Anthony are Executive Producers of Raw, while Sarah Amos, Mark Guiducci and Helen Estabrook work together at Condé Nast Entertainment, Vogue Studio’s parent company.

Camden is a four-part original documentary series by Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn’s Lightbox and Amy’s director Asif Kapadia. Also attached is Day One Pictures, a production company co-founded by Amy Winehouse’s original managers, Nick Shymansky, Jasper Waller-Bridge, and Ben Friedman.

This series will take a look at how the North London area has served as a springboard for some of modern music’s most iconic stars, and how it has ruined some careers.

Kapadia said: I had all kinds of experiences there. good, good and… And I’m nervous. The series celebrates the ever-evolving music scene in a unique venue that has always been at the forefront of counterculture and has a musical heritage that matches anywhere in the world. We are excited to work with Lightbox and Day One. We are very excited that Disney+ is providing a global platform to tell this special story.”

Kapadia is the series director with producer Gaby Aung. Executive producers are Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn and Suzanne Lavery, Shymansky, Waller-Bridge and Friedman.

Finally, Finding Michael is a feature-length documentary that follows British broadcaster and Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews on his journey to Everest in search of his missing brother 23 years ago at the age of 22. mountain top.

Owned by Banijay, Shine TV is co-production with The Natural Studios, a joint venture between Shine’s parent company Banijay and Bear Grylls. Executive producers are Jon Swain and Tom Hutchings of Shine TV. Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman from Natural Studios. Directed by Tom Beard.

