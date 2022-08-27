FIFA investigating eligibility of Mexico and United States international Alejandro Zendejas





FIFA has opened an investigation into the national team status of Club America’s Alejandro Zendejas, who played at junior level for the United States and senior level for Mexico in two friendlies.

“FIFA will investigate this matter, please understand that we are unable to comment further at this time,” FIFA told ESPN Mexico.

On Wednesday, questions began to be raised over the surprising absence of the in-form Zendejas from Mexico’s latest roster for a friendly against Paraguay next week.

On Thursday, sources told ESPN Mexico that the attacking midfielder has yet to file a one-time change with FIFA that would commit him to Mexico in the future, which would have played a role in his absence from the list of El Tri.

Zendejas, born in Mexico but raised north of the border, has previously played for the United States at national youth team level, including at the Under-17 World Cup in 2015.

Without a single change, the 24-year-old would remain ineligible to play for Mexico, including in the two friendlies he has featured in.

According to FIFA, unless they submit a request for a change of national association, “Any player who has already participated in a match (in whole or in part) in an official competition of any category or type of football for one association may not play an international match for a representative team of another association.”

Following an injury to Mexican winger Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Zendejas is one of the few candidates in line for a bigger role with El Tri at the upcoming World Cup, if eligible and selected.

Zendejas has three goals in 10 appearances to start the Liga MX Apertura season.

