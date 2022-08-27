Macron: “England is France’s friend, and sometimes despite its leader”





President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called Britain the most favored ally of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s successor.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was questioned at a campaign event in the late Conservative leadership primary on Thursday.

“If I become prime minister, I will judge him by his actions, not his words. There is no jury,” she said.

Macron ignored the remarks when he visited Algeria.

He told reporters that “British people, Britain, is a friendly, strong and allied country, regardless of its leader, and sometimes in spite of its leaders or great mistakes.”

The United Kingdom and France are key allies of the political and military alliances of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and of the UN Security Council members, in particular.

However, it has clashed on several issues in recent years, especially after the UK’s divisive exit from the European Union.

The two countries are also taking contrasting approaches to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“If we can’t say between France and Britain whether we are friends or enemies, we are headed for a serious problem,” Macron said at a press conference after visiting a cemetery in Algiers. .”

“It’s never a good thing to lose direction in life,” he added.

“Britain is France’s friend,” Macron said.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose father recently acquired French citizenship, switched to French to express his warm support for Macron.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Emmanuel Macron,” Johnson told broadcasters during a visit to an orthopedic surgeon in southern England.

“I think the relationship between Britain and France is very important,” Johnson added. “Basically, we have had a very good relationship since the Napoleonic era, and I think we should celebrate it.”

The Napoleonic Wars ended in 1815 at Waterloo when defeated by Allied forces under the Duke of Wellington.

(AFP)

