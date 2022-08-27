US Department of Justice releases Trump research affidavit | Donald Trump News





The US Department of Justice has released the much-awaited affidavit that backed up this month’s search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, confirming that the US is investigating alleged mishandling of classified documents by the former President.

The redacted document released on Friday provided more insight into the evidence that led the FBI to conduct an unprecedented search of the Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8.

Its release came after a federal judge on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to release a redacted version that had been submitted to the court.

The government is conducting a criminal investigation into the improper deletion and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the illegal concealment or removal of government documents, the 38-page affidavit reads, substantial parts of which were masked.

The document said the US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) received 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s office in January. The FBI investigation found that documents bearing classification marks, which appear to contain National Defense Information (NDI), were among the documents, it read.

Former US President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago Resort is seen in February 2021 [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]

The affidavit added that the Justice Department believes additional documents containing classified NDI or that are presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at Trump’s home.

There are also likely reasons to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found, he said, describing the materials as illegally possessed.

The Department of Justice had opposed the release of the affidavit, arguing that it was likely to jeopardize future stages of the investigation and the identity of witnesses. But media organizations had called for the document to be made public, citing the utmost public interest.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said last week he believed parts of the affidavit could be unsealed and ordered the Justice Department to submit a redacted version for review.

Al Jazeeras Alan Fisher, reporting from Washington on Friday, said the redactions were intended to protect both human sources as well as the identities of the officers involved. [in the search] because they feared for their safety.

Mar-a-Lago’s search sparked a storm of Republican criticism of the FBI and the Justice Department, with several GOP lawmakers accusing the Biden administration without evidence of investigating Trump for political reasons.

After the redacted affidavits were released, Trump again chastised the search of his home, calling it a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI and the Justice Department. Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have authorized the burglary of my house, he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the search, saying earlier this month that he personally approved it.

The search warrant was released on August 12, revealing that the Justice Department was investigating the former president for mishandling classified documents. Court records showed the FBI seized top-secret documents from Trump’s home, but they did not provide details about what information they might contain.

Top secret is the highest level of classification for U.S. government documents, and U.S. law prohibits making public or mishandling classified documents.

President Joe Biden has denied knowledge of the search and the White House has insisted it is not interfering with Justice Department investigations.

Asked if Trump’s conduct could have threatened national security, Biden told reporters on Friday: Well, let the Justice Department determine that.

Trump had argued that the search was unwarranted because he would have turned over the documents if asked. He also said the records were declassified before he left office.

There was no official record of any of these documents being declassified, Al Jazeeras Fisher reported. And now the FBI and others are investigating the possibility that there was sensitive information where it shouldn’t have been and that there was an obstruction to obtaining that information.

It is unclear whether the investigation will lead to charges against Trump, who has repeatedly suggested he could run for president again in 2024.

The former president is now a private citizen, but political considerations sometimes weigh in the Justice Department’s decisions to pursue cases, New York University law professor Stephen Gillers told Al Jazeera earlier. this month.

Whether or not the Department of Justice pursues the charges must be assessed in light of who the accused would be. The Justice Department may choose not to pursue the charges so as not to further encourage bad behavior by Trump supporters, he said.

Mark Warner, Democratic chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Friday that the investigation into Trump must continue without interference.

It appears, based on the affidavit unsealed this morning, that among the classified Mar-a-Lago documents was some of our most sensitive intelligence, which is one of the reasons the Senate Intelligence Committee has requested, on a bipartisan basis, a damage assessment of any national security threat posed by the mishandling of this information, Warner said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/26/us-justice-department-releases-trump-search-affidavit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos