Cost of Living: Soaring energy cost burden will send Britain into catastrophe | business news





We’ve never seen anything like this.

The UK has had all sorts of ups and downs in recent years (sadly more of the latter than the former).

There was the financial crisis of 2008 and the subsequent recession, a lost decade of stagnant real wages and productivity, Brexit, and of course the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns.

Invoice increase expected after price cap announcement – real-time update

Each of these events constituted a big economic moment, but none of them will prepare us for what we will face this winter.

Because the energy crisis is simply different.

This time, not the broken financial plumbing, but the most important forces in our lives: heat and power.

Energy is such an important and ubiquitous part of the economy that we generally take it for granted, like many other important and ubiquitous things like air and water.

But this crisis is one of those moments we need to pay attention to.

Almost all economic activity is some form of energy transfer in some way.

The impact is enormous.

Most economic output is determined by energy. It relies on energy, whether it’s the power of a computer or the natural gas and coal it burns to make glass or steel (or silicon chips).

All paths eventually lead you into all forms of energy.

So if the price of a power essential to ubiquitousness rises as it has recently, the impact is enormous.

1:06 Ofgem CEO shares ‘disruptive news’

Explanator: Everything you need to know about rate hikes
Explainer: Who is proposing what to combat skyrocketing energy bills?

This is not just a UK problem. Every country in the world is wrestling with this problem. First of all, it is a European country. But the UK’s slightly odd domestic pricing approach means it provides a clear example of the scale of the problem.

This system works roughly like this: Regulator Ofgem looks at wholesale prices every six months, runs through a model that allows for some additional costs, including the legacy of expensive renewable energy and small margins for suppliers, and sets average unit prices. For gas and electricity.

These prices are most often published in the form of “household averages” based on typical usage.

When the last limit was announced, the average was £1,971. Now Ofgem has announced that it will raise to £3,549 starting in early October.

But these simple numbers say a lot.

So, the next best place to look is to see typical household spending and what these kinds of numbers mean as a percentage of typical spending.

Part of the reason many of us take energy for granted is that while the word “relative” is important, the cost of energy has been relatively cheap in recent decades. For some families, energy costs have long been a serious burden.

Nevertheless, the average is the simplest measure we have here, and between 2000 and 2020, the average amount paid for home heating and electricity was about 3.9% of total spending.

Things start to look terrible

This was low both historically and relative. Between 1957 and 1987, just over 6% was spent on heat and electricity.

But given the recent price cap hikes, things start to look dire.

6:13 Why high energy costs are hitting everything

The percentage we spend on heat and power has increased slightly in recent years, up to around 6% in the middle of the year when the price cap reached £1,971.

This was the highest household “energy burden” since the mid-1980s.

This level has caused a significant increase in the number of people already living in fuel poverty and in arrears on their utility bills.

However, the October hike will push the energy cost burden up to 10.5% of general spending.

This would be the comfortably highest level comparable record since it began in 1957.

From a point of view, that’s pretty much what we currently spend on food and drinks. Of course, prices are also rising (mostly due to high energy costs – all roads lead back to energy). .

Now the government has introduced a set of measures to help. There is a £400 subsidy for all households, a £150 parliamentary tax refund for most households, and an additional £650 for those receiving means-tested benefits (including subsidies). pensioners and disabled beneficiaries).

At the time, this package was a really generous package that cost over £30 billion.

But even taking this into account, the average household would still face an energy cost equivalent to 6.9% of their total spending.

This would have been lower than 10.5% without government help, but would be an all-time high.

But the problem is that it’s very likely that this isn’t the end.

It is extremely difficult to predict the future course of gas wholesale prices, but based on the direction the futures market is pointing now, analyst Cornwall Insight believes that the price cap will exceed £5,000 when the price cap is calculated next November (the cap will be revised). Every three months thereafter – Ofgem introduces a procedural transition at the worst possible time).

Current trends suggest that it will cross 6,000 pounds in the spring.

This is nonsense.

Given that the burden of energy costs will already hit a historic high in October, this future increase will lead us into catastrophic territory.

At this level, the average household has to pay about a fifth of the household budget for energy bills.

For poor families, the situation will be worse. Some rough and prepared calculations suggest that even after generous government subsidies, around 40% of spending should go to gas and electricity.

This is unbelievable.

That means widespread poverty and an economic winter of the kind we’ve never seen outside of war.

All of this is why it seems unlikely that either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak next Prime Minister will not intervene this winter and not significantly.

This moment is not much different from the days before the layoff plans were announced in early 2020. The UK was heading towards lockdown, but the government hasn’t announced extensive support yet, with the exception of a few smaller initiatives.

After all, it provided the largest single intervention in post-war history.

Vacation planning ended up costing more than £50 billion a year, with devastating consequences that we all know well.

It brings us to the present situation.

The government has already put around £30 billion into energy costs.

Both Sunak and Truss have plans to distribute billions of pounds more in aid.

Given the scale of what has been discussed above, this probably won’t be enough.

It will not stop the widespread increase in fuel poverty and a very serious recession.

Sir Keir Starmer proposed a more radical policy. Freezing the energy price cap at the current £1,971.

This will certainly prevent a sharp rise in fuel poverty, and many economists think the ultimate prime minister will have to do something similar.

But how much will it cost?

Approximate and prepared calculations suggest:

This is a big deal with huge consequences.

If the energy price cap is £3,549 (ie as of October 1st), the cost would be around £40 billion.

If the price cap matches Cornwall Insights’ forecasts and exceeds £6,000 next spring, it will cost a whopping £120-130 billion.

That’s more than double the number of vacation plans in the UK, where the national debt is well over 100% of GDP.

In short, this is a big deal with huge consequences.

And we didn’t even know about the impact on the business. It’s doubly important here, because if businesses start to collapse in swarms, it means the incomes of many families across the country will collapse.

Now, much of the above (including costing) will depend on what happens to energy prices next.

After the current surge, gas and electricity prices (which remain high due to a combination of factors, most obviously Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) are likely to ease.

Again, Europe is likely to completely lose Russian gas this winter, pushing gas prices much higher than current levels.

It will be terrifying for all involved.

crisis of everything

The UK can at least comfort itself in that it is slightly more isolated from the possibility of gas depletion than Germany, for example.

But when a cold wave strikes, anyone can guess what will happen next.

Everything is a bit gloomy, but this is the logic of energy.

As I’ve said several times over the past year, the energy crisis is a crisis of everything.

I’m starting to figure out what that means.

