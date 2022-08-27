What will happen to Cineworld and Picturehouse in the UK? | Characteristic





The UK distribution company will continue to support Cineworld and Picturehouse cinema operators despite Cineworld Groups’ heavy debt, liquidity problems and potential insolvency, at least this week, according to an anonymous source with whom Screen spoke.

This is clearly a concern as Cineworld and Picturehouse represent major UK customers, which make up nearly 30% of their business. But there is no question that we will not supply them. We will continue to work with them as usual.

Obviously, we were monitoring the situation every day. However, according to all current rumors, he continued that he actually did nothing. Very supportive and tried their best to help both circuits.

The risk to the latter always exists, as exhibitors initially earn ticket price revenues and then later share them with distributors, which was witnessed in March 2020 when the Covid pandemic struck and UK cinemas closed with the first lockdown. With no money coming into the business, some exhibitors have decided to ignore the distributor’s invoice.

As cinemas reopen, distributors have taken steps to reduce exposure to late payments from exhibitors. For this reason, having such a payment system allows a distribution company to be more lenient against potential insolvency of certain companies.

We owe movie theaters a lot of money when the covid hit, the distributor says. Now the focus is more on getting that money fast.

A senior source at the UK exhibition chain says this is a symbiotic relationship. To say that the studio wants to pay a deposit to Cineworld is quite absurd. [to play our film].

Everyone I’ve spoken to with Screen agrees that Cineworld and Picturehouse can monetize every week, and that could be the case worldwide, including Regal Cinemas in the US.

Led by CEO Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld Group operates the second largest cinema chain in the world with 751 sites in 10 countries. However, transaction income is not enough as interest rates rise and Cineworld is exposed to a debt reported at $48.4bn at the end of 2021, which does not include lease liabilities. A $959 million Canadian court ruling against Cineworld withdrawing the purchase agreement for Canadas Cineplex chain, which Cineworld is appealing, only adds to the exhibitors’ liability.

A second senior distribution source understands that cinemas operate mostly on a profit margin. Not enough to pay off debt.

The intrinsic profitability of a business is encouraging for everyone in the industry as long as it can significantly eliminate debt. The second distribution source doesn’t anticipate a major closure for any outcome, whether it’s buying the company, doing a stock swap, or doing Chapter 11.

(Both Cineworld and Picturehouse executives declined to comment on the story.)

weak slate

In announcing their liquidity status to the financial world on August 17, Cineworld Group addressed concerns about the title’s slump this fall until late 2022, when the blockbuster launches. Opinions are divided about the impact of autumn slate.

The industry is undergoing huge changes, says the first retailer. And there was no end to it. People hit No Time To Die, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and, to a lesser extent, Elvis and Minions: Rise Of Gru. can be cited as If you think it’s because of 2 of the 5 best movies of all time, [at the UK and Ireland box office] After it was released last year, everything is back to normal. Obviously it didn’t come back to normal. The market has no depth and there is a big concern that people will only be interested in the big movies. I don’t think the market will ever be the same.

The publisher adds: there’s a middle ground where we’re not supposed to be. And we have to make sure it returns.

For independent operators, autumn slates do not necessarily present such a problem. We’re having a great September with See How They Run, Dont Worry, Darling and Ticket To Paradise. An independent cinema owner with past experience across the exhibition spectrum tells me these three films are perfectly embedded. But if I had a 12 screen multiplex, I wouldn’t be sure that any of those movies would make a big number. So what should I put in the other 9?

Slate becomes a problem the more screens you have. We all know that Cineworld isn’t the only reason Cineworld is in its place, but that doesn’t help.

The future of picture house

The 28-screen Picturehouse represents some of the Cineworld Groups UK cinemas, but some of the films Screen talked about focus specifically on boutique chains that have the potential to survive no matter the outcome.

Indie film operators think the Picturehouse chain is absolutely fine in the UK. We are filmmakers and we want Picturehouse to survive. We never think it should be demolished and cause collateral damage.

When Cineworld Group goes into bankruptcy, many in the industry question the logic of every piece remaining in a single company, and selling the Picturehouse to another buyer helps liquidity. Whether the competitor is Everyman, Curzon owned by Cohen Media Group, or Real Local, a relatively new player backed by an equity investment and with former Everyman CEO Crispin Lilly serving as director of business development, the question is whether they are willing to take on Picturehouse. A question remains. Cohen Media Group has just acquired HanWay Films, an international sales agency in the UK, and there may be no desire for another large acquisition in the UK right now.

One source suggests that Lyn Goleby, one of the major shareholders who sold Picturehouse to Cineworld for $47.3 million in 2012, and who runs Bury St Edmunds’ Abbeygate Cinema and London’s The Chiswick Cinema, could appear as suitors. All speculation, but she probably wouldn’t be the most shocking news if Lyn had started hearing rumors that she was trying to finance her to buy the Picturehouse back.

According to one senior Picturehouse team member, Picturehouse did better when it was initially an autonomous unit within the company after Cineworld took over. This changed after Greidingers took control of Cineworld in 2015.

The Picturehouse was in a very different position when it operated in a fully autonomous manner during the first three years of its ownership by Cineworld, the former staff said. They truly bought us to run us autonomously. We’ve been very autonomous, and we’re building value every year. That changed when the Gredingers got involved.

When you’re a small company within a very large conglomerate, it’s often an inconvenient place because decisions are a big part of your organization.

Another former picture house executive says Ritzy Brixton is the only cinema building the chain owns. Other sites are leased from the landlord. This was at the time Cineworld took over Picture House, and it is presumed that the same will be true of concert halls that have been opened since then.

exhibition scenery

Cineworlds’ current woes have made headlines pouring from financial pages to consumer media, which is not good for the exhibition industry, says a senior wartime official.

It’s bad because it undermines trust in the industry. The industry always requires investment and capital input, and these kinds of headlines say that it will only have a bad effect on the show.

However, the exhibitor added that interest in the Cineworld situation is excessive and stems from the position of a public company with reporting responsibility.

Privately owned Vue, for example, was able to divert its debt with almost a ripple in July of this year. The company was able to quietly and privately ease its debt burden by offering a stake to lenders in a billion-dollar debt restructuring deal. According to the report, Canadian pension funds Omers and AIMCO have left Vue and a group of lenders, including Barings and Farallon, and US asset managers Invesco, PGIM and Lord Abbett, will take majority ownership when the transaction closes later this year.

Everyone seems to be focusing on Cineworld, but no one else thinks. [UK major multiplex chains] It’s in a particularly good position, the distributor adds.

With Cineworlds’ share price falling, the question remains as to whether the group has meaningful capital to trade to pay off its debts. Nevertheless, one chief wartime source is still optimistic. It will probably go as my crystal ball says that a revamp will take place and most sites will continue to trade as usual.

For one of our distribution sources, I think the focus has always been on Cineworld. Because Cineworld got the worst PR known to people. The man is not talking about Cineworlds corporate communications, but rather the U-turn of the Cineplex takeover, how Picturehouse has dealt with a payroll strike and the impact of the measures, including swift action to lay off employees during the Covid pandemic. , before the British government announced vacation plans.

Cineworlds’ rapid expansion through borrowing has not always been supported by the exhibition community.

Getting drunk on cheap debt is what many have said, one exhibitor says. To survive, they need to look at the basics of business models. A company that owes so much debt, is aggressive in land acquisition, and wants to be a market leader is unsustainable.

The only way lenders can have this conversation is, “Put the checkbook away. You need to start running this business properly. It’s not just trying to rule the world.

