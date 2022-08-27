UK donates submarine minehunter drones to help clean up coastline in Ukraine





The UK is providing Ukraine with underwater drones and is training Ukrainian staff in the UK to use them to clear shoreline mines.

Six autonomous minesweeper vehicles will be sent to the country to help detect Russian mines in Russian coastal waters. Three of these will come from UK stocks, and an additional three will be purchased by the industry.

The lightweight autonomous vehicle is designed for use in shallow coastal environments and uses a series of sensors to detect, locate and identify mines, effectively operating at depths of up to 100 m and allowing the Ukrainian Navy to destroy them.

Dozens of Ukrainian naval personnel will be learning how to use drones in the coming months, and the first Tranche has already begun training.

Russia has weaponized food by destroying Ukrainian agriculture and closing Black Sea ports to prevent exports, with devastating consequences for the world’s poorest as food prices rise.

A small number of grain-laden ships have left Ukraine since the United Nations brokered a treaty allowing food exports in July, but landmines left by Russian troops along Ukraine’s coast continue to hamper efforts to retrieve food.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Russia’s cynical attempt to ransom the world’s food supply should not be allowed to succeed.

This vital equipment and training will help Ukraine keep its seas safe, ensure a smooth flow of grain around the world, and support Ukrainian forces in defending their coastlines and ports.

The Royal Navys Diving & Threat Exploitation Group conducts a three-week training course with the US Navy’s 6th Fleet. Already having significant experience with the equipment, they will conduct training to operate the vessel at sea and interpret the data sent back to identify simulated mines.

Admiral Ben Key, First Naval Monarch and Chief of Naval Staff, said:

The expertise you learn here will allow Ukrainian allies to clear landmines. Although these weapons are indiscriminately targeted at shipping, they have particularly affected civilian traffic and trade and have had a devastating effect on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

The exercise is another strong testament to Britain’s continued commitment to Ukraine in the fight to defend its homeland and repel Russian aggression.

Captain Ben Vickery, Captain of the Royal Navy’s Diving and Mining Wars, said:

Ukrainian agents have been fantastic, and I am happy to work with them and help them fight to defend their homeland from the aggression they are currently experiencing.

These amazing, highly motivated and highly professional sailors have been immersed in their work and have made remarkable progress towards attaining an exceptional level of proficiency.

I am very proud of the Royal Navy Clearance Divers and Mine Warfare experts who provide training with them. We have grown stronger as we stand shoulder to shoulder to accomplish this important training mission driven by our shared values ​​and common bonds.

The Royal Navy is also training Ukrainian sailors to operate the Sandown-class minehunter ships.

Defense Minister James Heappey and Ukrainian Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov visited Scotland in July to help trainees practice key skills such as weapon training and damage control at sea while simultaneously learning how to operate machinery on board ships. watched you learn

The UK is also leading a major international program to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian volunteer recruits in basic military skills, which Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, Lithuania and the Netherlands have announced to support.

