If strikes are planned in the UK in August and September 2022, they will be dumped in the trash in the Royal Mail.





Two things will come to mind when people look back on the summer of 2022. It is the first time the temperature has crossed 40C in record heat and strikes.

From trains and buses to garbage collection, key services have been suspended for months as unions struggle to secure acceptable salary offers and conditions for their members amid a cost of living crisis.

Soaring inflation is driving down real salaries, leaving millions of households poorer and struggling to make ends meet.

Unions have relied on strikes to strengthen their positions, and the action is not yet over.

Here are all strikes currently planned for August and September.

Royal Mail strike

Royal Mail employees are on strike.

Friday, August 26 Wednesday, August 31 Thursday, September 8 Friday, September 9

This activity is organized by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and employs approximately 115,000 employees.

The Royal Mail said the union rejected an offer of a pay increase of up to 5.5% after three months of negotiations.

The CWU is currently at 9.4% and is calling for a further increase in line with inflation expected to reach 13% by the end of the year.

Royal Mail said the letter would not be delivered on strike days.

The company apologized to the customer, but says it has plans to minimize disruption.

In a statement, it said: Although Royal Mail has a well-developed contingency plan, it cannot completely replace the day-to-day efforts of frontline staff. We will do our best to keep the service running, but customers should expect significant disruption.

On the day the strike action takes effect, Royal Mail says:

We ship as many special shipments as possible and give priority to shipments of coronavirus diagnostic kits and medical prescriptions if 24 parcels are trackable. No mail delivery (except for special shipments)

Items posted on the eve of, during, or several days after strike may be delayed.

Royal Mail has announced that it is suspending regular warranties during strikes as delivery of all special delivery items cannot be guaranteed until 9:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. the next day.

The company advises people to:

Continue to post mail to the mailbox or post office as soon as possible before the strike day. However, on strike days, collection frequency is reduced. Refusal to strike by workers

Garbage workers in Edinburgh, represented by Unite, go on strike over a wage dispute from August 18-30.

Edinburgh City Council has announced that the following services will be suspended during the strike.

Garbage and recycling collection including all common and curb bins and bins Street cleaning including bins Recycling CenterFly Tip Collection Large lift service

Another wage dispute will see workers strike from Sunday 27 August to Saturday 3 September in the borough of Newham, London.

Unite is demanding a 10% increase in employee salaries.

Unite Regional Director Steve Edwards said: “The local demand is 10% of normal wages, taking into account various pay freezes that have rejected workers for a period of time.

They are among the lowest-paid people in the Newham Council and typically live in and around London, which is expensive.

Since the pandemic, there’s a growing feeling that they’re doing it in every situation and they don’t feel appreciated for the work they do.

Learn more about Strikes

Lawyers in England and Wales have decided to go on strike without interruption indefinitely from Monday 5 September.

Strike means virtually all criminal cases cannot be pursued.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) is in a dispute with the government over cuts in salaries and legal aid assistance.

Criminal attorneys have been offered a 15% salary increase due to take effect in September, but the CBA is demanding a 25% increase in salaries for Legal Aid jobs.

The CBA rejected the government’s proposal as it did not apply to existing cases.

The association said the strike had a devastating effect on our Crown Courts’ ability to function as normal.

It was a decision made by successive governments to bring justice at a low cost after we had left the criminal justice system wretched for years and cynically exploited our time, effort and good will.

AQA Examination Committee Strike

Staff at AQA, the UK’s largest testing agency, are on strike over pay issues.

Members of Unison have already taken action on Grade A and GCSE Results Day. About 180 workers, including customer service staff who typically receive calls from schools, parents and students about the results, will continue to strike through Sunday, August 28th.

This is the 4th industrial action. AQA staff previously had strikes on July 29-31, August 12-15, and August 17-21.

Unison North West regional organizer Lizanne Devonport said: With inflation above 10%, a disastrous 3% salary increase doesn’t add up. Employees can’t afford to have their bills rise too steeply.

But they also face the threat of layoffs and renewal of new contracts. It’s not how you treat your employees. The AQA manager should come back and discuss a fair solution.

Felixstowe container port strike

Workers at Felixstowe, Britain’s largest container port, went on strike for an eight-day period due to end on Sunday, August 28.

However, Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said the move could continue through Christmas.

The union is demanding a 10% increase in workers’ wages.

“This is an outrageous proposal, so unless they come back with an amended proposal, we will escalate this dispute,” Graham said.

A port spokesperson said: “Many employees are disappointed with Unite.

A lot of people want to work and are outraged by the fact that they can’t vote on a recent company offer.

Unite says they are democratic unions, but their words do not match their actions and they are pushing the national agenda at the expense of many employees.

Ports are offering deals of 8.1-9.6% this year. The strike Unite imposed on them is an effective pay cut of 2.2%.

Many employees say they want to go to work but find it too inconvenient to go to work.

BT strike

BT workers represented by CWU will strike on Tuesday 30th August and Wednesday 31st August.

About 40,000 BT Group employees will leave due to actual pay cuts.

CWU’s Deputy Secretary General Andy Kerr said: “There is no doubt that we are as robust as we were able to do the first strike, and there is no doubt that it will be repeated on 30th and 31st August.

We still hoped to bring BT back to the table for serious negotiations, but in the current situation it is sadly clear that that simply won’t happen unless we take further action.

school workers strike

School and daycare workers in nine parts of the Scottish Parliament will strike over wages from 6 to 8 September.

Schools are closed in Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, Orkney, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire and Stirling.

A total of 13,000 members will be involved in the work, Unison said, including catering staff, janitors, janitors, assistants and early practitioners. The GMB union is also participating in this action.

It has been confirmed that all primary schools and daycare centers in Glasgow are closed during the strike.

Families receiving free school meals will be paid for three days.

Secondary schools remain open, but no breakfast, cooked lunches, or after-school clubs are provided.

