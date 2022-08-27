UK raises energy prices by 80% amid cost of living crisis | energy news





The UK has announced it will raise electricity and gas rates by 80% as the cost of living crisis worsens dramatically before winter awaits a new leader.

Regulator Ofgem said on Friday that the cap on energy prices that charge consumers who do not have fixed contracts with suppliers would increase from the current 1,971 ($2,331) to an average of 3,549 ($4,198) per year.

Worse, it’s expected to come in January when Ofgem updates its next limit, with an average bill of over $5,000 ($5,914) expected in January.

Ofgem said the increase reflects the continued rise in global gas wholesale prices, which began to soar as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued to rise to record levels as Russia slowly stopped gas supplies to Europe.

The announcement sparked protests from charities that financially deprived families are facing one of the darkest Christmases in years.

double-digit inflation

UK inflation is already in double digits and is expected to hit 13% in the next few months due to soaring energy prices.

Inflation is at its highest since 1982, strikes over wages are on the rise, and the country is expected to enter a recession later this year.

Nearly doubling energy limits will put millions of people into fuel poverty, where they will have to choose between heating and eating, poverty-fighting experts say.

Ofgem’s president, Jonathan Brearley, said the price cap increase would have a huge impact on households across the UK and consumers now know they have to make tough decisions.

I speak with my clients regularly and I know today’s news will be of great concern to many.

A rampant cost of living crisis dominated the rivalry between politicians Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, succeeding Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Political opponents have accused Johnson of doing nothing to address the issue since he resigned in July.

Household and business consumers, energy suppliers and opposition politicians say urgent action is needed to keep the most vulnerable people from falling into a desperate situation.

A University of York study recently estimated that two-thirds of British households would be at risk of fuel poverty by next year.

But after taking a couple of vacations in recent weeks, Johnson has promised to leave key financial decisions to his successor.

Winners will not be announced for the next 10 days.

immediate priority

Foreign Secretary Truss said he preferred tax cuts over direct donations.

She wrote in the Daily Mail on Friday that her immediate priority, if victorious, is to cut taxes and put more money back in people’s pockets.

Former Finance Minister Sunak offered direct support, arguing that the tax cuts would exacerbate inflation.

The UK government has so far provided assistance, including deducting all household energy bills of 400 ($473) later this year, as well as other tailored assistance for pensioners and people with disabilities.

Delegated parliamentary leaders in Wales and Scotland have called for a freeze on price increases.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Twitter canceled the hike and said the government should reach an agreement with energy companies on a package to cover the costs.

Her Welsh side, Mark Drakeford, supported the Labor Party’s call for a windfall tax and freeze bills for oil and gas giants.

Gas is a large part of the UK’s energy mix, with tens of millions of households relying on gas boilers for heating.

denouement

The Resolution Foundation, an anti-poverty think tank, has called for radical action to prevent disasters this winter, warning families of severe physical and financial harm to families across the UK.

As many poorer households rely on more expensive prepaid meters, the Foundation estimates that thousands will be completely cut off from energy.

We are calling for a 30% discount on social tariffs for poor families.

French energy giant EDF, along with Philippe Commaret, managing director for UK customers, urged the government to double its energy assistance package for the UK.

Adam Scorer, CEO of fuel-poor charity Energy Action, also told UK broadcaster Sky News that the government should double its aid package and work with regulators to introduce social tariffs on vulnerable households.

