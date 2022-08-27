US Stocks Lose $1.25 Billion in One Day More Than Total Crypto Market Cap





Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins lost big on August 26 after the US Federal Reserve made hawkish remarks on economic policy.

Overall, risk assets were hit hard. US stocks lost about $1.25 trillion in a single session.

Analyst: Powell abandons ‘soft landing’ rhetoric

As comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested bigger rate hikes were still on the table despite recent data suggesting inflation was already slowing, investors rushed to reduce risk.

“Restoring price stability is likely to require tight policy to continue for some time. Historical data provides strong warning against premature policy easing,” Powell said at the annual Jackson Hole Economics Symposium.

The S&P 500 closed down 3.4% on the day, hitting its lowest levels since late July. The Nasdaq Composite Index copied the move and extended losses, shedding 4%.

Overall, the US stock market has lost more value than the entire market capitalization of Bitcoin and altcoins combined.

The total crypto market cap itself fell from $1.029 trillion to $936.87 billion at some point overnight, representing an 8.95% decline, according to data from Cointelegraph. Markets Pro and TradingView.

1-day candle chart of the total crypto market capitalization. Source: Trading View

While some argued that Powell’s words weren’t the critical area to consider in terms of future Fed policy, others noted that previous narratives were slowly being let go when it comes to the Fed’s outlook. ‘inflation.

Stop focusing on what JAYPOW says and focus on what it does. pic.twitter.com/tGf82VPkGF

Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) August 26, 2022

Holger Zschaepitz, a popular markets commentator for German media publication Die Welt, felt the speech hit “all the hawkish notes”, with Powell “skipping the dovish notes”.

“The hawkish characteristics were his recognition of the pain that is likely needed to reduce inflation plus a soft landing, the indication that rates will have to be lifted above neutral,” he added in part of the comments on Twitter.

Powell also said the decision on the extent of the key interest rate extension in September would “depend on the totality of incoming data and the changing outlook.”

The latest readings from the CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed a majority consensus in favor of a 75 basis point hike in September, echoing the July decision.

Fed Target Rate Probability Chart. Source: CME Group No hodler can hide the pain

For crypto investors, however, the immediate impact of the risk asset rout was impossible to avoid.

BTC/USD lost as much as 8.8% at one point, dipping below $20,000 for the first time since July 14 before recovering to linger just above the significant line in the sand.

BTC/USD 1 hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Trading View

For altcoins, the picture was no less dire. Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin by market capitalization, recorded intraday losses approaching 14%.

ETH/USD was hovering around $1,500 at the time of writing on August 27, wiping out an entire month’s gains. Among the price holds was a new warning from popular Crypto trader Ed, who was considering a possible further step down.

“Could fall to $1200-1300 before any significant rally,” reads its latest Twitter update.

ETH/USD 1-day candle chart (Binance). Source: Trading View

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should conduct your own research when making a decision.

