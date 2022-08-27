The battle for world No. 1 at the US Open could come down to this… | ATP tour





Five players – Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud – have the chance to finish the US Open as the No. 1 player in the Pepperstone ATP rankings.

With the publication of the draw on Thursday, the scenarios are becoming clearer. There are four situations in which the two US Open finalists would compete for both the last major trophy of the season and world number 1.

If Nadal faces Medvedev in the league game or Medvedev, Tsitsipas or Ruud face Alcaraz for the title, the winner will leave New York as the world No. Medvedev currently holds the top spot, while Nadal is trying to reclaim it for the first time since February 2020 and Alcaraz is trying to reach the top for the first time. With Medvedev defending 2,000 points, Nadal will hold a healthy lead over the 26-year-old in the Pepperstone ATP live rankings on Monday.

Live Pepperstone ATP Ranking Points (as of August 29)

There are also several potential matches that could take place earlier in the tournament that would have major implications for the battle for No.1.

If Alcaraz eliminates Nadal in the last four, he would give himself a chance to become the youngest No. 1 in Pepperstone ATP Rankings history (since 1973) by winning the title. If Medvedev, Tsitsipas or Ruud are still in the draw, an Alcaraz victory over Nadal would ensure the 22-time Major winner would not leave New York as the world No.

Depending on other tournament results, a Tsitsipas-Ruud quarter-final could be decisive. Not only would the winner still have a chance to claim World No. 1, but the winner could also potentially become World No. 2 depending on other tournament results. Tsitsipas climbed to world No. 3 and Ruud climbed to world No. 5.

It’s crucial to note that even if Nadal loses in the first round, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Alcaraz or Ruud must at least qualify for the final to prevent the 36-year-old from leaving the US Open as world No. The Spaniard will finish the tournament at least third in the world. If Nadal reaches the semi-finals, one of the other four players in contention must win the title to finish top after the Open.

Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Ruud are all in the top half of the table, while Nadal and Alcaraz are in the bottom half. Watch the men’s singles draw

The winner of the US Open will receive 2,000 Pepperstone ATP Rankings points, the runner-up will walk away with 1,200 points and the semi-finalists 720 points.

By the end of the US Open, Medvedev will have held the world No. 1 for 16 weeks, 13 of which during his current stint.

