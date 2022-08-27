Britain’s claim to be a scientific superpower is bullshit, former vaccine director says | medical research





The leader of the UK’s successful Covid vaccine program has accused health authorities of dismantling a very important database set up to support Covid vaccine trials when it becomes available for other important medical research programs.

Dame Kate Bingham told the Observer that all talk about Britain becoming a serious science superpower is bullshit. These people really don’t care. If you want to make our clinical research robust, don’t start to dismantle what’s already there.

Bingham’s dramatic explosion follows a decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), which insists that volunteers who have already enrolled in a national database of individuals willing to participate in medical research must now go through a complex three-step process. – In order to maintain the system, you must go through the verification process for re-application.

Bingham, who described the NIHR’s move as absurd, said the database was set up in the spring of 2020 and has a pool of UK volunteers ready to register for the trial after researchers develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Kate Bingham said the NIHR changes were absurd. Photo: ITV/Rex

550,000 people enrolled, about 50,000 of which were later used to test 18 vaccines from 7 companies. So it was incredibly effective.

Crucially, a provision was added to ask volunteers who were enrolled when the plan was drawn up to agree to participate in medical trials not related to Covid research. 94% said they would. Bingham, who became famous for her work leading the UK’s Covid Vaccine Task Force, said it created an incredibly valuable resource for the country.

She added that the bureaucratic hurdles they had to overcome were enormous, but now bureaucracy is causing problems again. An NIHR official told everyone in the database that they had to go back and re-register a complex process that included three steps and a confirmation email exchange.

Only after that will the former volunteer be re-enrolled.

Bingham said he went through the re-registration process himself, and said it was complicated and unhelpful.

It’s just a monumental way to lose a lot of people from the database, she said.

They had half a million individuals willing to participate in all kinds of medical research projects. But there’s no way they can get that many people to join again. It’s a complete waste.

Bingham, managing partner at venture capital firm SV Health Investors, has been praised for its work in ensuring that sufficient quantities of the Covid vaccine are quickly delivered to the UK during the pandemic. However, when she was later asked to lead the UK Vaccine Task Force, she was seriously critical of the civil service culture she experienced.

The problem is that officials focus on the process, not the outcome, she told The Observer. There is a simpler way to keep all volunteers in a database without going through this complicated re-registration. Simple. You need to invest in research infrastructure, not dismantle it.

In a speech last year, Bingham said there was little relevant scientific and business experience across government, a culture that underperformed in delivering results, and a distrustful and often dysfunctional relationship between government and the life sciences industry.

Bingham added that this issue is of particular concern today. Because the UK hasn’t come out of the woods yet when dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Current vaccines do not block transmission and do not provide long-term protection, she argued.

We must continue to test and develop new formats and approaches, and be prepared for new variants that are likely to emerge in the months and years to come. So why lose the pool of people who already said they would help? It just seems crazy.

The NIHR said it was moving to create a new and better registry to help people in all conditions, adding that it is important to ask individuals for new consent for new volunteer services.

An NIHR spokesperson said the new service builds on what the Vaccine Registry has learned and has improved features. It will also help support research into various health conditions and treatments.

