Why are UK home energy bills going through the roof?





Typical household energy rates in the UK can exceed 3,500 in October and over 6,000 in April. But why is it soaring all of a sudden and what can be done to mitigate the impact on households and the broader economy?

Why are my bills soaring?

The simple answer is that while gasoline prices have already skyrocketed over the past year, they have started rising at a much faster rate in recent weeks.

In the last decade, gasoline prices in the UK wholesale market have been trading between around 20 pence to 75 pence. By January 2022, Russia began to squeeze supplies to Europe last year and gas rose to around 200p as demand recovered from the pandemic. It rose again after the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

However, since June, when Russia limited the flow of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, reducing supply to Europe, the price has more than doubled to 555p.

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany. Russia has reduced supply to Europe by restricting flow through the pipeline. Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

At this price level, a 10% increase in price over the past week is equivalent to adding the full cost of regular annual gas wholesale back to your bill. So the predictions for the price cap are starting to jump like that.

Another factor is the recent move by regulator Ofgem to more quickly pass on wholesale gas and electricity price increases to consumers. Previously, the price cap was changed twice a year in April and October. It now changes every three months and the next rise is scheduled for January in midwinter.

A month ago Ofgem criticized investment bank Investec for suggesting that the cap would exceed 4,000 by the spring of next year. But rising wholesale market prices mean that the common prediction is that the average household’s annual bill will exceed 6,000 by April. Before the crisis, the typical household bill was around $1,200.

A snapshot of the interactive graphic is displayed. This could be because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

How long does it last?

One of the most surprising aspects of recent weeks is how much the wholesale market forward contracts for gas supply started going up months or years ago.

Traders are now expecting extremely high gas prices to persist through 2023 and possibly through 2024. They anticipate that Russia, which accounted for 40% of Europe’s supply before the crisis, is unlikely to ever play a credible role. Suppliers to the market.

The UK doesn’t have large gas storage facilities like other European countries, so we’ve filled up our gas storage facilities for the winter ahead of spring and summer. Plans to reopen the UK’s largest storage facility, Rough, which closed in 2017, would be too late this year.

Assuming Russian supplies continue to be limited and stockpiles deplete during the winter, supplies across Europe will start at lower bases. Although the UK is not directly dependent on Russian gas, the shortage in the rest of Europe will still affect UK prices as competition for supplies from other parts of Europe increases.

Norway supplies about 40% of UK gas and the rest of Europe supplies about 25% of total demand. There will also be competition from Asia for sea freight transportation of liquefied natural gas.

In the limited Russian supply scenario, the most likely way for prices to drop is when demand is sufficiently low but suggests a serious recession.

What can the next prime minister do?

Proposals that may have once seemed daring, such as cutting green levies or removing VAT from energy bills, increasingly seem like creative dressing.

Before the crisis, wholesale gas and electricity costs were less than half of the bill. The rest consisted of taxes, levies, and the cost of maintaining pipelines and networks. By April, wholesale costs will probably account for more than 80%.

This makes the next prime minister a difficult decision, whether it be Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak. The immediate need is to protect consumers from bills that could exceed 500 per month by April without government intervention. But for every 28 million UK households doing so would be noticeably expensive.

Potential Prime Minister Liz Truss opposes measures like additional windfall taxes and wants to maximize North Sea oil and gas production Rui Vieira/AP

One of Scottish Power’s proposals currently under consideration is to limit it to about 2,000 units per year over two years at a cost of $100 billion. These costs are financed by government-funded borrowing and repaid through bills spanning 10 to 15 years or are subject to general taxation. If gas prices continue to rise, that estimate will be too low.

Encouraging energy-saving measures would also be helpful, given that the price cap is the price of units of energy. In other words, reduced consumption may reduce your annual bill below estimates based on typical household usage. So far, the government, unlike other European countries, has rejected energy-saving measures.

Should the government be more daring?

Some have offered a more radical solution, arguing that Britain needs to move to a war base given the scale of the crisis.

Dale Vince, founder of energy retailer Ecotricity, has proposed capping the prices paid by producers in the UK’s North Sea to mitigate the high prices and cut them fundamentally. He argued that about 50% of the UK’s gas supply is domestic, so half of the crisis could be resolved in one fell swoop.

The industry will fiercely resist such a move, but in theory, if price caps are imposed high enough, producers will still be able to comfortably remain profitable. What’s more, Truss, likely the next prime minister, said he wants to maximize North Sea oil and gas production and oppose measures such as additional windfall taxes, despite production peaking 20 years ago.

Lifting a de facto ban on onshore shale drilling has also surfaced, but has received little public support, including in Conservative-leaning rural areas.

Another possibility to explore a return to long-term oil-linked gas contracts with Norway. Oil currently trades near $100 a barrel, with gas prices in the UK close to $360 oil equivalent and over $500 a barrel in mainland Europe.

suggestion

Others argue that the UK needs to accelerate its plans to degas the UK economy, and that the net zero goal is no longer about the environment, but also about the country’s economic resilience.

However, since most homes are heated with gas, it requires significant investments in the domestic supply chain, which builds wind, solar and nuclear power plants and checks UK housing stocks. Such changes will take several years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/12149b77-e86b-48df-a2a8-d80ef7019a06 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos