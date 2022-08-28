Defending US Open champion Daniil Medvedev praises Serena Williams and reacts to Novak Djokovic’s absence





Defending US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has joined Rafa Nadal in lamenting Novak Djokovic’s absence from this year’s tournament.

Medvedev said: “I mean, I would like him to play here. We saw him at Wimbledon. He hasn’t played many tournaments this year. He came there, he won.”

It was confirmed yesterday that three-time champion Djokovic will miss the tournament due to his unvaccinated status. After also missing the Australian Open, this is the second major of the season that Djokovic will not be able to play.

Medvedev himself was forced to sit out Wimbledon this year, due to a ban on Russian players instituted by the All-England club in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Djokovic’s absence means his ongoing fight with Nadal for tennis supremacy is on hold. Medvedev continued, “The rivalry against Rafa is really I want to heat up in a way. 22, 21, a joke of a number. It’s a shame he’s not here. It would be a nice history, I think, for tennis.”

However, Medvedev was careful to explain that he understands why Djokovic won’t be present. “It’s the rule of the US government. Completely understandable too.”

Medvedev begins his title defense on Monday against world No. 110 Stefan Kozlov and underlined his desire to do something “special” again. “It’s a special moment to win a slam. I’m motivated to try and do it again. I was really close at the Australian Open. When you say ‘close’, if you haven’t, you are far too. I want to try to do something big here.”

Since Roger Federer’s five-game winning streak (2004-2008), no male player has successfully defended the US Open singles title.

Medvedev is in fine form, however, having reached the Cincinnati Masters semi-finals after winning the Los Cabos Open, and also winning in Halle in June.

Having already embraced the role of pantomime villain in New York – once telling the crowd that their boos only made him stronger – Medvedev admits he has a “special relationship” with the crowd at the US Open.

Last year, Medvedev halted Nadal’s quest for a historic Grand Slam, which the crowd didn’t appreciate. But for the Russian, it created an atmosphere which he described as “electric”.

“When I think back to nights at the US Open, every night starting in 2019 where I got booed for a reason, it wasn’t like there wasn’t a reason. All those times, and especially the final against Rafa, give me goosebumps because it was something special when I will never forget, my team will never forget.”

The end of tennis icon Serena Williams’ career has obviously been a hot topic heading into the US Open, and Medvedev was asked about her views.

The Russian was full of praise, saying “she’s just legendary. Every time I’ve seen her in person, she just has this legendary energy around her, which isn’t easy to live with. , I guess, because that’s why everyone is a fan of her.”

For Medvedev, Serena’s accomplishments will stand the test of time. “She certainly has and will have an incredible legacy in tennis. I’m sure a hundred years from now we’ll still be talking about Serena Williams.”

