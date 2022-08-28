Trade unions threaten wave of industrial action on UK cost of living crisis | Union





The UK is facing a wave of coordinated industrial action by striking unions this fall in protest of a rising cost of living crisis, Observer said.

A set of motions put forward by the country’s largest unions ahead of next month’s TUC plenary call for working closely together to maximize their impact and win the battle for inflation-related pay increases.

The move, which includes the two largest unions, Unison and Unite, has helped the government disagree on a detailed assistance package for families after it announced Friday that average gas and electricity rates would increase by 80%. It came amid growing anger against him.

Coordinated measures fall short of the general strike proposed by some union leaders, but Unites’ agreement will give TUC the task of ensuring that strikes are synchronized or deliberately staggered for maximum impact.

With support from the railroad union RMT, which has led its members to a series of strikes in recent weeks, and the telecommunications union, which took action on Friday, Unite tells TUC to promote and encourage industrial coordination between unions so that workers in conflict can do as much as possible. I urge you to do so. Use the power of your union effectively to win.

Another proposal from Unison, the largest union, is that the cost of living crisis is a low-wage crisis and calls for the TUC to adjust its campaigns to raise wages to keep pace with inflation of 10.1% now and inflation at least for 15 years. Minimum hourly wage.

The signs of unrest underscore the scale of the problem facing the current Conservative Prime Minister, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, as soaring energy costs drive inflation further. The union’s militancy will also put Labor leader Kier Starmer in a difficult position. He recently argued against supporting the rail strike.

Starmer, whose party is heavily funded by the unions, will speak as leader at the TUC Congress in Brighton on September 11th.

Unite Secretary-General Sharon Graham, whose 1,900 dockworker members have been suspended for eight days at Felixstowe, the nation’s largest port, said it was important for RMT to win, citing an example of an ongoing rail dispute.

If we’re going to strike on the bus, why not coordinate the two? she said to the observer. You want us to provide as much support as possible. Now it’s the TUC’s job to see you do that.

Graham has made it clear that one union is not supporting another, but is talking about an illegal secondary action instead of mediation between unions that voted to strike in separate pay disputes.

She said Felixstowe and Liverpool docks, who have been mandated to take action on separate payroll claims within her multi-sector union, could go on strike at the same time. If it helps the two of them go on strike together, why not?

Ministers will be vigilant about the scope of potential strike measures reflected in the TUC agreement.

In response to the government’s plans to cut 91,000 civil servants, the 1st Infantry Division, representing senior civil servants, is urging the incoming prime minister to abandon the destructive approach of arbitrary layoffs, while the public and commercial services coalition calls for the TUC. We support industrial action to prevent dismissal and, where possible, coordinate these measures with other unions in dispute.

As unrest spreads, the GMB union will vote for more than 50,000 school-supported employees on whether to accept the 1,925 pay increases proposed by local government employers. GMB is also voting for more than 100,000 local officials on a payroll deal, and the Royal College of Nursing is preparing to consult with members whether it is ready to go on strike.

Truss, who looks likely to be the winner of the Conservative leadership primary, said a senior government source said it was ready to create an emergency budget in action to help those struggling with energy bills shortly after the winner was announced on September 5.

Truss said during the course of the campaign that her priorities were to deliver tax cuts, not handouts, but recently made it clear that she would help those in greatest need without specifying what would be included.

Environment Minister George Eustice said yesterday that people won’t have to wait long, but added that both Truss and Sunak will want to look at all options that cost a good deal.

