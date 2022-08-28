NFL senior adviser on Deshaun Watson: I feel like he’s playing us





Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a sexual assault survivor, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or https://www.rainn.org.

After a lengthy investigation, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a settlement that would suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games to start the season, along with a $5 million fine.

Because Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland, in which he will only earn $1.035 million this season, Watson will lose just under $6 million in total this year between his salary for these 11 games and the fine.

An NFL adviser isn’t happy with how the Watson investigation has gone. Rita Smith, the NFL’s senior adviser on domestic violence and sexual assault cases, thinks Watson is showing up as he wants, without working to improve.

“I feel like he’s playing us,” Smith told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “He says exactly what he thinks he needs to say to get back on the pitch. He doesn’t strategically think at all about ‘Have I harmed other people?’ He does not question any of his behavior. He is absolutely certain of that last statement “I did nothing wrong”. It’s about people trying to get at me, and I just want to go play ball.

More than two dozen women have given graphic details of Watson’s sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions while he was with the Texans. Watson initially faced 24 civil lawsuits, but reportedly settled 20 in June and three more in August. Lauren Baxley remains the only plaintiff who reportedly did not agree to a settlement.

Smith believes Watson’s time away from the NFL in 2021 should have been a time of “real self-reflection” on his reported behavior toward these women. However, Smith doesn’t think that’s how he spent that free time.

“Instead, (he and his team) throw all kinds of shadows at them about ‘they’re liars and they’re stud chasers,'” she said. “The kind of trolling that happens to victims who bring charges against sports personalities is horrible. They get death threats. For those women who stood up and said, ‘This is inappropriate behavior, and you have to stop”, the courage it took them to do so is incredible and I have a lot of respect for them.

Two Texas grand juries chose not to indict Watson on criminal charges, and Watson denied any wrongdoing throughout.

Although Smith said she has no respect for Watson at the moment, she believes the quarterback can move forward in a positive way if he surrounds himself with the right people.

“He’s surrounded himself with people who will push him forward no matter what decision he makes and that’s dangerous,” Smith said. “It’s also dangerous for Deshaun Watson. He can change, but not if there are people around him who say, “Yeah, she just wants your money” and “You paid all that money and it still didn’t change anything.” He must get rid of these people, because they do not serve him well.

