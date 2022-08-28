U.S. Intelligence to Conduct Risk Assessment of Materials Recovered from Mar-a-Lago





WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) – The U.S. intelligence community will assess the potential national security risk of releasing documents recovered from the August 8 search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, a letter says. seen by Reuters.

The letter dated Friday from Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney also said the Justice Department and the DNI ” work together to facilitate a review of the classification” of materials, including those recovered during the search.

Schiff and Maloney said in a joint statement that they were pleased the government was “assessing the damage caused by the improper storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.” Politico reported the letter earlier.

On Friday, the Justice Department revealed it was investigating Trump for deleting White House records because it believed he was illegally in possession of documents, including some involving clandestine human and intelligence-gathering sources – one of America’s best-kept secrets. Read more

Haines said the DNI “will also lead an intelligence community (IC) assessment of the potential national security risk that would result from the release of relevant documents,” including those seized.

A Trump spokesman, Taylor Budowich, accused Schiff of being reckless with US intelligence and claimed the Democrats had “armed the intelligence community against President Trump with selective and dishonest leaks.”

The Justice Department released a heavily redacted affidavit on Friday that underpinned the FBI’s extraordinary search of Mar-a-Lago in which agents seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some labeled “top secret” as documents that could seriously threaten national security if exposed.

In the affidavit, an unidentified FBI agent said the agency reviewed and identified 184 documents ‘bearing classification marks’ containing ‘national defense information’ after Trump returned 15 boxes of documents in January. wanted by the National Archives of the United States. Other documents in those boxes, according to the affidavit, bore handwritten notes from Trump.

Schiff and Maloney said the Department of Justice statement on Friday “affirms our serious concern that among the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago are those that could endanger human sources. It is essential that the IC act quickly to assess and, if necessary, to mitigate the damage caused.”

Haines wrote that the DNI would coordinate closely with the Department of Justice to “ensure that this assessment of IC is conducted in a manner that does not unduly interfere with the DOJ’s ongoing criminal investigation.”

The search was part of a federal investigation into whether Trump unlawfully removed and retained documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden and whether Trump attempted to hinder the investigation.

Trump, a Republican who is eyeing another presidential run in 2024, described the court-approved search of the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach as politically motivated, and on Friday described it again as a “break-in.” .

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski

