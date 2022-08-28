The UK average banknote is expected to hit 7,700 from April 2023, the most dreadful warning so far





The darkest energy forecast to date shows that average annual energy bills could exceed 7,000 starting in April as gas prices show no signs of cooling down.

The energy price cap, which is expected to nearly double from a record high already in early October, could reach more than 5,600 in January next year, and could rise further from the latest estimates.

If you have to pay 24.37p per kilowatt-hour for the gas you burn to keep your home at a livable temperature, your family could face poverty during the winter. The price is now 7.37p, which is already higher than before.

For the average household, this means 5,632 bills per year starting in January, a 59% increase over the next cap set for October 1st.

Forecasters expect the average energy price to be 7,700 from April next year (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

However, energy consulting firm Auxilione has projected 7,700 bills from April 2023, billing consumers at 34.22p per kWh of gas.

The forecast increased by 438 since Friday morning’s Auxiliones forecast and increased by nearly 900 in just two days.

The warning comes as gas prices continue to soar in international markets alongside electricity prices.

Almost all changes to price caps are intended to allow suppliers to recover the cost they have to buy from the companies that produce gas and electricity.

Gas prices are decisive for electricity prices as 42% of the UK’s electricity over the past year was produced by burning gas.

The cap is the maximum price a household, subject to supplier base tariffs, will have to pay for all gas and electricity units used over the next three months.

It is calculated based on the wholesale price of gas and electricity and also includes tax allowances, charges paid to energy networks, green levies and social payments.

Related articles

On Friday, regulator Ofgem announced it would raise the price cap for the average household from 1,971 to 3,549 starting in October.

An average household is considered a household that uses 12,000 kWh of gas and 2,900 kWh of electricity per year.

The gas price was set at 14.92p per kWh and the electricity price at 51.52p per kWh from October. However, experts at Auxilione expect electricity costs to be 117.5p per kWh by April.

The price cap was previously changed twice a year, but Ofgem now expects to change in January, April, July and October 2023, allowing them to be reviewed every three months.

British gas prices traded at around $6.40 on Friday, about 13 times the level before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The darkest energy rate forecast to date suggests an average rate of 7,700 from April 2023 (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The majority of people may now be in fuel poverty, the chairman of the Commons. The Business, Energy and Industry Strategy Committee said.

Darren Jones said a possible definition of what fuel poverty means is if you pay for your housing and spend more than 10% of that on energy, based on your disposable income.

Labor MPs from Bristol North West told the BBC Breakfast: Now that the majority are in the area, Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have made a very important and bold proposal about helping almost everyone by keeping prices down. The reason we’re limiting to current levels and stopping the increase in October is because they’ve rightly concluded that in fact the vast majority of people are currently being affected by this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/energy-price-cap-average-uk-bill-forecast-7700-april-2023-1819925 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos