Timeline of relationship between Ray Liotta and fiancée Jacy Nittolo





Another chance at love. Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo were both divorced when they met, but they were giving love another shot together.

The late Goodfellas actor and former hairstylist went public with their romance in early 2020, shortly after Liottas starred in the critically acclaimed film Marriage Story. The pair were pictured sharing a passionate kiss after having dinner in Malibu, California, where Nittolo lives.

In February of the same year, the duo made their red carpet debut at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, where Marriage Story was nominated in several categories.

Ten months later, the Heartbreakers star announced he proposed to his love over the Christmas holidays. Christmas wishes come true, he wrote via Instagram in December 2020. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!

That same month, Nittolo celebrated Liotta’s birthday with an Instagram photo of the duo dressed up for a formal occasion. Happy birthday to the love of my life, she wrote her caption, adding emoticons of the heart and the symbol of infinity.

Although the early stages of their relationship happened at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Liotta later said the global health crisis actually helped solidify their romance. Fortunately, I had met someone, and it really, really brought us closer to the point now where I got engaged, he told People in November 2021. I heard there’s lots of people whose relationship didn’t work out because they were with each other so much. But she’s just awesome.

Before he could get married, however, Liotta died in his sleep at age 67 in May 2022. His publicist told NBC News at the time that the actor was on location in the Dominican Republic to work on the upcoming Dangerous Waters movie. .

Before meeting Nittolo, the Shades of Blue alum was married to Michelle Grace from 1997 to 2004. The ex-spouses had a daughter, Karsen Liotta, in December 1998. Since then, Karsen has followed in his father’s footsteps, starring in films such as Hubie Halloween and Teenage Badass.

When she was growing up, she often accompanied her father to work. I still go with him whenever I take a break, she told Teen Vogue in July 2015. I love hanging out and meeting people.

Jacy, for her part, was previously married to Joey Nittolo. The couple share sons Dax, Chazz and Joey and daughter Jade.

In May 2021, Jacy shared an Instagram photo of her and her kids celebrating Mother’s Day with Ray. Karsen wasn’t there, but his future mother-in-law called out to him in her caption. Early celebration of Mother’s Day with the crew, she wrote at the time. Missing @karsen_liotta.

The Field of Dreams star later revealed that Karsen was actually responsible for setting him up with Jacy. Karsen was at a party thrown by Jacy’s son, Chazz, when she met his mother and decided to play matchmaker.

She said, I want you to date my dad, I think you’d be perfect for my dad,’ Ray recalled during a September 2021 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Initially, Jacy didn’t want anything to do with an actor, but she ended up coming back.

Keep scrolling for the full timeline of Liotta and Jacy’s relationship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/ray-liotta-and-fiancee-jacy-nittolos-relationship-timeline/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos