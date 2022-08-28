UK economy threatened by fertility and declining population





House prices aren’t the only costs swirling around. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), childcare in the UK is more expensive than anywhere else in the affluent world.

A 2019 OECD study found that the average couple’s net childcare costs could be more than half of the average woman’s income. This is much higher than in other European countries. In most cases it is less than 20%, and in some cases the cost is effectively zero.

Joli Brealey of Pregnant Then Screwed, a group that campaigns for better care for mothers, says childcare costs are a particularly big problem for mothers who have already given birth to at least one child.

They went through the process and they know how difficult and expensive it can be and the sacrifices you have to make, she says.

A lot of the women we talk to say. If I have another child and now have to potentially pay childcare for two children, there is no way I can continue to work. I had to quit my job, and I could lose my home as a result of lack of money.

Brealey wants employers to offer more flexible working and believes the government should lower the age at which childcare costs begin, now starting at three.

Proposals to address the high cost of childcare include having professionals look after five children instead of four.

But Neil Leitch, CEO of Early Years Alliance, a charity that provides childcare and represents others in the field, says this risks exacerbating other issues.

Employees are leaving in swarms, he says, because they are tired and completely undervalued. Leich says this is the worst time to change rates, given the impact the pandemic has hit on child development.

Parents’ incomes are struggling to cover skyrocketing housing and child support costs.

David Willetts, a former secretary and current president of the Resolution Foundation’s Intergenerational Center, said there is a cap on childcare assistance for low-income working families.

In general, the balance of the pay system was to increase salaries for pensioners above inflation and lower salaries for families below inflation. It is an unfavorable system for having children.

This may have created a sense of insecurity among prospective parents who want stability before bringing their children into the world.

David Coleman, professor emeritus of demographics at Oxford University, says a series of recent economic shocks have not helped.

Under the current circumstances, he says, it makes absolutely no sense to postpone having children.

The economy is terrible, the outlook is worse, the house is a mess, and the income is shrinking. It would be crazy to go in for more kids right now.

The declining birthrate is not unique to the UK. Fertility rates are falling in many developed countries. This week, South Korea announced that the fertility rate per woman was 0.81, the lowest in the world. This is the sixth consecutive year of decline from 0.84 in the previous year.

