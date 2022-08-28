Serena and Venus Williams get a double entry at the US Open





Comment this story

Comment

NEW YORK Serena and Venus Williams reenact their Sister Act doubles at the US Open.

The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, received a wild card from the US Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first team tournament in more than four year.

Serena announced this month that she was preparing to end her playing career and, while she didn’t explicitly say the US Open would be her last event, she did indicate that it would be.

Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, won the women’s doubles championships at the US Open in 1999, the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at 17 years in New York and in 2009.

Their other Grand Slam doubles triumphs: six at Wimbledon, four at the Australian Open and two at Roland-Garros. The most recent came at the All England Club in 2016.

They also won three gold medals in doubles at the Olympics.

That’s all aside from their combined total of 30 major singles trophies 23 for Serena and seven for Venus.

The sisters haven’t competed anywhere in doubles pairs since losing the French Open third round in June 2018.

Since then, each Williams has competed in two doubles events with other partners.

For Serena, one was with Caroline Wozniacki in January 2020, and the other was with Ons Jabeur in June who came to Eastbourne, England during a pre-Wimbledon grass tune-up. This marked Serenas’ return to competition after almost a full year away from the tour.

She went 1-3 in singles in 2022, including a first-round defeat at Wimbledon in June, and said less than three weeks ago the countdown had begun to the end of her time as as a professional gamer so she can focus on having another child and on her business interests.

For Venus, the first doubles event since 2018 was with Harriet Dart in June 2019, and the other was with American teenager Coco Gauff at last year’s French Open. In singles, Venus was out of the tour for nearly a year before returning to a tournament in Washington this month.

Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov, Robin Montgomery and CoCo Vandeweghe, Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger, Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe, and Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier were other female doubles teams receiving wild cards from the ‘USTA Saturday.

The men’s doubles wildcards went to Brandon Holt who qualified in the singles on Friday and whose mother, Tracy Austin, won US Open singles titles in 1979 and 1981 and Govind Nanda, the NCAA champion Ben Shelton and Chris Eubanks, Nicholas Monroe and Keegan Smith, Max Schnur and Hunter Reese, Alex Michelsen and Sebastian Gorzny, Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, and Nicholas Godsick and Ethan Quinn.

More AP coverage of US Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/tennis/serena-venus-williams-get-us-open-doubles-wild-card-entry/2022/08/27/a7dd5cae-2637-11ed-a72f-1e7149072fbc_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos