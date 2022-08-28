



Beer lovers have a new place to stock up on their favorite beers with atinyoffie.

Beer Hatch first launched in Tombland on August 26, with customers flocking to the box to browse over 50 locally brewed real ales and craft beers.

It was a soft launch to test the water before the store opened full time on September 9th.

Another soft launch is planned for next Thursday, as the store closes.

Beer hatch in Tombland. – Source: Saul Press

Owner Saul Press said customers who offer closed beer delivery had a “nice” day to meet in person.

He said: “The launch was really good. We made sure everything worked.

The shelves of the store are made of wooden boxes. – Source: Saul Press

“We had a lot of people coming down to try something, and a lot of people we were delivering under lockdowns came to see us in person.

“I think it’s nice to be in a place like this where there are a lot of offices and people pass by all the time.

“Because it is near the cathedral, we hope to give tourists a taste of the local beer.

“We’ll have a fridge installed next week so we can sell cold beer, then we’ll be open another day before the proper launch from September 9th.

“At first we will open our doors on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and do more. We didn’t want to do too much in the beginning.

Owner Saul Press outside Beer Hatch in Tombland. – Source: Saul Press

“As far as I can see we will be the smallest unlicensed country in the UK. I’ve done research but I’ve never seen anything as small as this.”

Once the business is established, Mr Press hopes to bring reusable kegs to the shelves so that independent breweries that normally only sell to bars can reach a wider audience.

“I want to sell 5 liter kegs that don’t usually sell beer in bottles and cans so people can come back for refills,” he said.

“This brewery usually only sells to pubs, so it’s good to provide business and publicity.

“Can’t wait to open properly now.”

