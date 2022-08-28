UK ISP Options for Openreach’s FTTP Broadband Network – 2022





We’re back today to recap the choices of most major UK consumer ISPs for Openreach’s new Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) based “ultra-fast” (100Mbps+) broadband networks. The network is currently available to 8 million homes and businesses. It will increase to 10 million by the end of this year.

Today’s market is full of alternative full-fiber networks, but Openreach is still the largest open access provider of such infrastructure, so none of the major Internet service providers can ignore their operators’ deployment promises. Position as the largest FTTP network in the UK

Note: BT is investing 15 billion to ensure that Openreach’s total fiber optics will cover 25 million UK buildings by December 2026 (6.2 million for rural or semi-rural areas). Buildings are expected to reach a maximum of c.75,000 buildings per week (currently c.59,000).

Nevertheless, many consumers are still confused about what their choices are, so to help, we have extracted a few of our consumer-friendly Openreach-based options from our list of UK ISPs. This guide is not an exhaustive list, but a reasonably reflected list.

To narrow this list down, we’ll cover only ISPs that offer affordable packages to consumers that are based on Openreach’s cheapest 100Mbps+ class “Ultra High-Speed ​​Broadband” package. Most providers typically adopt a 160 Mbps download (30 Mbps upload) tier, while others opt for a 115 Mbps (20 Mbps) or 110 Mbps (15 Mbps) plan instead. Providers not offering these plans were excluded.

ISP Options for FTTP Networks in Openreach

The following table excludes more expensive business-focused providers (e.g. 100++) and those that lack key package details, do not clearly indicate whether VAT is included in the price, or cannot ascertain whether the packages are equal. . OpenRich based. We have not taken any views on the quality of service of these providers, so the list below should not be used as a table of recommendations.

Another thing to note is that it does not highlight other value-added features that may come with these packages, such as cloud backups, static IP addresses, access to public Wi-Fi hotspots and phone services, etc. The table below provides a quick broadband guide in order of price only.

Note: All packages except AAISP with 5 TeraByte option include unlimited data usage. Some ISPs discount prices during the first contract term, so for these ISPs, we put the post-contract price in parentheses. Data as of early August 2022.

High Speed ​​(100Mbps) UK ISP Plan – Openreach

The list above excludes several providers for a number of reasons. For example, SAQ, CIX, Giant, Your Coop, and ZYBRE are not included because they do not appear to offer 100Mbps class packages (ie between 100Mbps and up to 199Mbps). In other cases, I wasn’t sure if the provider’s package was Openreach based.

Additionally, some ISPs failed to show key package or pricing details for Openreach-based services (eg Voice Host), and some ISPs were excluded because they couldn’t take it without being bundled with a mobile service (eg Utility Warehouse). . Green ISPs have also been excluded because their online ordering system has long been closed for new orders (due to the pandemic, but never returned).

However, a quick look at the original article for 2021 (here) and 2019 (here) reveals that Openreach’s 100-160Mbps tier prices have generally, often quite significantly, dropped. For example, in 2019 Giganet charged 65 per month for the 160Mbps tier, but today the same plan is only 32. This is a fairly general topic above. Competition and Openreach’s “Equinox” discounts helped, but before that, prices were dropping.

