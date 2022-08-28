UK National Cinema Day set for 3 September aims to mark the sector’s recovery | News





British cinemas have gathered to celebrate and promote cinema viewing with a special event under the banner of National Cinema Day on Saturday 3 September.

At the one-day event, around two-thirds of UK movie theaters in four locations offer discounted tickets for just three for all screenings at over 560 participating venues.

The film is organized by Cinema First, a diverse industry organization founded in 2001, whose core components are the Film Distributors Association and the UK Cinema Association. Participants for National Cinema Day include major UK film operators such as Odeon, Vue, Cineworld, Showcase, Empire and Picturehouse, as well as smaller operators and venues.

This is the result of several months of discussion. Phil Clapp, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Cinema Association, which represents more than 90% of UK film operators, said: “We are undoubtedly looking forward to the recovery of the sector after a difficult few years. I wanted to display it,” he said on the screen. We’ve looked at what’s happening in many other European regions with celebration days, such as France and Spain. [for cinemas]And in England they didn’t do it in this century.

The former National Cinema Days, held in 1996 and 1997, were organized to celebrate the first 100 years of British commercial cinema, and saw audiences see any movie in just a minute in any cinema. Clapp aspires to make the reincarnated National Cinema Day an annual event that usually takes place around September during a post-summer downturn.

National Cinema Day has had a strong recovery, but it’s also a recognition that we may need to add a little stimulus to get more people to watch the movie again, Clapp said. I had the ambition and confidence that we could bring so many people back to the cinema.

Although both box office and audience are now at 80% of their 2018 and 2019 levels, it was itself the biggest year for cinemas since 1970. Changes in viewing habits due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in streaming options available to viewers.

we can find the bond [No Time To Die], Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Top Gun: Maverick are highlights of their recovery, Clapp said. There are two issues with the movies that hovered over the cinemas during the pandemic are now landing, and the films produced during that time have been delayed due to issues such as post-production. Those films would start to land in late October and after November, and I was convinced that the recovery would continue to accelerate past that point.

The diversity of films arriving at the cinema has not yet returned to its former level, and no one can fantasize about the challenges the independent film sector is currently facing in terms of cost, production and marketing. Cinema operators of all shapes and sizes are willing to provide more information about their films and more support as they arrive.

The UK film industry is also grappling with the announcement that Cineworld Group, which owns the Cineworld and Picturehouse chains in the UK, is expected to file for bankruptcy.

There is a frustration many members, large and small, expressed to me about the problems facing a film company, with some critics extrapolating to the narrative of the entire sector, adding two and two and making five. , said Clap. For example, when mainstream media like BBC News delve deep into this, they often do it in a way that they don’t get enough information and often rely on anecdotes.

Clapp concluded: The long-term focus of our association is the resolution of the broad diversity of film operators, and the long-term future is positive.

