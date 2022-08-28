US warships transit through Taiwan Strait in first since Pelosis visit | Military News





The transit operations are the first since China conducted unprecedented military exercises in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis.

Two US warships are sailing through the international waters of the Taiwan Strait in the first such operation since China held unprecedented military drills in the waterway last month.

In a statement on Sunday, the US Navy said the transit demonstrates US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait reached their highest level in years this month after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, reacted by organizing days of air and sea exercises around the autonomous island.

Beijing, which has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control, saw the trip as an American attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

Three US officials told Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity that the US Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were carrying out the operation.

These operations usually take between eight and 12 hours and are closely monitored by the Chinese military.

US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as the UK and Canada, have routinely navigated the strait in recent years, drawing the ire of Beijing.

A week after Pelosis’ visit, a group of five other US lawmakers also visited Taiwan, with the Chinese military responding by carrying out further exercises nearby.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a US lawmaker on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services Committees, arrived in Taiwan on Thursday in the third visit by a US dignitary this month.

The Biden administration has sought to prevent tension between Washington and Beijing, inflamed by the visits, from escalating into conflict, reiterating that such trips to Congress are routine.

The United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is required by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

The narrow Taiwan Strait has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, who established the People’s Republic of China .

Taiwan’s government says the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island and therefore has no right to claim it, and that only its 23 million people can decide their future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/28/us-warships-transit-taiwan-strait-in-first-since-pelosi-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos