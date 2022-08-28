How Zimbabwe-recruited nurses were caught up in the UK’s bonded labor scheme





Despite large differences in the number of healthcare professionals per population. In 2018, there were 1.9 nurses and midwives per 1,000 in Zimbabwe, compared to 8.2 nurses and midwives per 1,000 in the UK.

But extreme poverty is stalking Zimbabwe, and nurses earning only $79 a month and expected to care for many patients are looking for a better life. Inflation has soared to 479% this year alone, according to Steve Hanke, head of the Cato Institute’s Troubled Currencies project.

But when many people arrive in the UK, the situation is so great that they cannot be ignored, experts say.

In June, rumors about the agency charging its employees excessively exploded publicly on Twitter. Leaked caregiver pay stubs revealed that employers deducted 2,255 salaries, disguised as administrative fees, until 604 remained.

Moyo, who left the UK after a few months due to circumstances, said he was not alone in seeing pay cuts or living in cramped conditions. While in England he had to pay 70 a week to share a house with 8 other people.

He told The Telegraph that he would not return to England as a caregiver. But the experience of the undocumented is worse, he added.

i told me, i [in the UK] Since 1999, I have been working as a caregiver without documents, working in an agency, [Im] 300 pounds left. Moyo mentioned the colleagues he met at Margate and said that he had to do what they told him to do. He added that some workers were so poor that they slept in clients’ homes.

Slave in front of your eyes

UK law allows employers to set wages at a reasonable cost, but no employee should have an income lower than the UK living wage of 9.50 an hour, Nyawanza said.

These workers are also subject to zero-hour contracts, according to Tich Dauramanzi, a Zimbabwean engineer who ran a legal nursing workforce agency in Stoke-on-Trent until 2017. .

This is slavery that is happening right before our eyes. I firmly believe that we will be brought to trial soon. Most of these employers owe more money than people can pay, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/climate-and-people/how-nurses-recruited-zimbabwe-caught-uk-bonded-labour-schemes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos