UK food shoppers see lower transaction volume as cost of living crisis deepens





A loaf of branded white sliced ​​bread from Tesco costs about 1.20. A retailer’s own label equivalent costs 70p or 42% less. It’s no surprise that Tescos CEO Ken Murphy recently marked bread as one of the categories customers are starting to trade as a cheaper alternative.

Companies that make their own label products are already feeling this trend and expect it to accelerate. “We are seeing an increase in self-label volume, especially in breads that have a very clear value for money,” said a managing director of a bakery products group.

He said the rise in the energy price cap means soaring energy costs in the UK and that this decline is happening at a much faster rate than before, and many households are hurting.

Before inflation during the pandemic, people wanted confidence in their branded products. But Mike Watkins, head of retail and business insight at consultancy NielsenIQ, says the habit is changing again, with in-house sales outperforming branded brands in recent months amid the biggest UK wage pressure in 20 years.

Last month, Unilever, one of the world’s largest producers of branded products, warned that rising product prices were hurting sales as consumers opt for cheaper products.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insights at other consulting firm Kantar, said private label merchandise accounted for 51.6% of current value grocery sales, an all-time high.

The figure shows that private label sales rose 7% in the 12 weeks through August 7, and a recent survey by consulting firm Retail Economics found that half of all shoppers plan to buy more private label products.

Most of in-house label growth over the past decade has been driven by the expansion of discount stores Aldi and Lidl, with a market share between them of 18% compared to 8% in 2011. Both sell almost entirely self-labeled products. With the same name as Village Bakery for bread and Baresa pasta.

Some self-labeled products are made by large companies that also make branded products. Hovis and Kingsmill, for example, both make their own label bread. However, the sector is relatively small and generally dominated by privately owned companies. Some, such as Veetee of Rice and Lovering Foods of Canned Fish, are important producers in certain categories.

The shift to private label is broader than simply reducing trade on staples.

The growth of Tescos Finest, J Sainsburys Taste Differential, and ready-to-eat meals as an affordable alternative to restaurants and takeaways, was a major factor behind the higher-than-average average sales of self-labeled foods in the UK compared to Europe and the US. .

Loaf of white bread from a Tesco store in Northwich, Cheshire. Private label sales have outperformed brands in recent months amid the biggest UK wage pressure in 20 years. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Lydia Gerratt, a consultant and former buyer of the hypermarket chain, says that’s why the label was born. These products are not designed to be the cheapest, but to give our core customers what they want they can’t get anywhere else.

However, increasing demand for self-labeled products will not translate into increased profits for manufacturers. This is because manufacturers are already working to reduce their margins and are facing rampant inflation.

Bakery product manufacturers say that increased sales cannot offset rising prices for almost every product we touch.

Wheat has risen, but the most important is gas, he added.

James Logan, UK Commercial Director at Refresco, which supplies water, fruit juice and soda to supermarkets across Europe, agrees that the cost increase will come across the board. In the past, certain commodities may have surged because El Niño affects harvests, he said.

There is no grace this time, and costs are rising everywhere in the supply chain.

The question of how to share the additional costs has drawn attention among retailers and suppliers of branded products, such as the recent temporary suspension of some products due to a dispute between Tesco and Heinz. Discrepancies with private label suppliers are generally less likely.

A good private label supplier should stay in touch with retailers and keep them informed about developments that may require difficult conversations, Logan said.

Clive Black, head of research at Shore Capital, said asking suppliers to raise prices is no longer an easy option. He added that the consolidation was driven by retail pressure to move, which meant there were fewer alternatives and switching suppliers was not as easy as before.

The bakery manager said he was having a reasonable and constructive conversation with customers, and McBride, a publicly traded supplier of self-labeled household cleaning products, said it had recently secured significant price increases to offset the high cost of chemicals and energy.

Tesco and Sainsburys said they would sacrifice some of their profits this year to absorb price increases from their suppliers.

Logan said media coverage of the cost of living crisis has made it easier to start a price discussion. He can’t claim that he didn’t know what was going on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3a54b7cb-355b-4af7-8c13-d67fc6649037 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos