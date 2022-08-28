US Could Lose Voting Rights Within Months: Senior Official Warns Of Threat To Democracy | Colorado





Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is warning anyone who will listen that the fate of free and fair elections in the United States hangs in the balance in November’s midterm contests.

In many of the most competitive races for positions with authority over US elections, Republicans have nominated candidates who embraced or echoed Donald Trump’s myth of a stolen election in 2020.

Griswold, who chairs the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (Dass) and is running for re-election, is urging Americans to pay attention to once-dormant ballot contests for secretary of state lest they lose their democracy.

What we can expect from hardline Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, to disenfranchise Americans, to refuse to address security breaches and, sadly, , to be more indebted to Mar-a-Lago than the American people, Griswold, 37, said in an interview with The Guardian.

She added: For us, we are trying to save democracy.

It’s a daunting task, especially in a political environment that has always favored the ruling party in Washington. But the primary results so far have laid bare the stakes, she said: The country could lose the right to vote in less than three months.

Having failed to overturn the 2020 vote, Trump and his loyalists are now strategically targeting positions that will play a critical role in overseeing the upcoming presidential election, turning many of the 27 Secretary of State contests this year into showdowns. expensive supporters.

If elected, Griswold fears these Trump-backed candidates will militarize their positions, either by casting doubt on the results of an election their party loses or by trying to unseat it outright.

Jena Griswold poses for a photo as she attends the National Association of Secretaries of State Summer Conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana last month. Photograph: Matthew Hinton/AP

In Arizona, Mark Finchem, a prominent Holocaust denier who said he wouldn’t certify Joe Bidens’ victory in the state, is now the Republican nominee for secretary of state in Arizona. In Michigan, Kristina Karamo, who baselessly claimed to have witnessed voter fraud as an election observer in 2020, is the Republican parties’ pick to be the state’s election chief. And in Pennsylvania, where the governor appoints the secretary of state, the Republican gubernatorial nominee is Doug Mastriano, a far-right lawmaker who led the brazen bid to reverse Bidens’ victory in his state and chartered buses for the rally that preceded the Capitol riot.

In November, Griswold will face Pam Anderson, a former Republican county secretary who prevailed in her party’s primary against a campaign conspiracy theorist indicted for tampering with campaign materials. Anderson has pledged to keep politics out of the election administration, and analysts predict a competitive race.

The stakes are really high, but people understand what’s at stake and that’s why you see this level of excitement

Campaigning throughout Colorado, Griswold said she saw signs that voters were aware of the real risks posed by candidates who disdain the democratic process. On several occasions recently, she said voters broke down in tears over the right to vote.

The stakes are really high, but I also think people understand what’s at stake and that’s why you see that level of excitement, Griswold said.

Underscoring this point, she highlighted the growth of associations. Prior to 2021, Dass had no full-time employees. He now has eight. And the group has already exceeded its fundraising goal for the cycle, raising $16 million so far, more than 10 times what it raised in the 2018 cycle.

There is tremendous enthusiasm from Democratic and grassroots donors, she added. But, I will say, Republicans also see a lot of enthusiasm.

Jena Griswold speaks about the state’s efforts to protect the voting process in October 2020, in downtown Denver. Photograph: David Zalubowski/AP

Not so long ago, secretaries of state operated in relative obscurity, toiling behind the scenes to accomplish all sorts of bureaucratic tasks. Chief among them in most, but not all, states was to ensure the smooth and safe administration of US elections. Many viewed the role as ministerial in nature, far removed from the partisan battles faced by other statewide offices.

That changed in the aftermath of the 2020 election. In his brazen bid to grab a second term, Trump turned his attention to state election gatekeepers: secretaries of state, county clerks, commissioners electoral and other battleground state officials. Falsely claiming that the results had been tainted with fraud, he pressured them to overturn his defeat.

Election officials who have come forward to resist the fanciful demands of defeated presidents and defend the integrity of their elections have quickly become targets of harassment, intimidation and violent threats.

Griswold was one of the most prominent voices challenging Trump over his attacks on voting by mail, a staple of the Colorado election. The clashes made her a lightning rod on the right Maga (Make America Great Again). Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, once, incredibly, accused her of murder, a far-fetched claim that he said was just an analogy.

It’s really hard to do your job when someone keeps telling you how they’re going to hang you

The effect is an almost daily torrent of threats, many of which are violent and eerily descriptive.

It gets to the point where it’s really hard to do your job when someone keeps telling you how they’re going to hang you, she said.

Threats of violence are a growing problem across the spectrum of public life in America: from the White House to local school boards. It’s even worse for women and people of color.

Since 2020, local election officials, the vast majority of whom are women, say political attacks, security concerns and misinformation are driving them out of public office at all levels.

Griswold, who in 2018 became the nation’s youngest secretary of state, worries about the dampening effect the toxic stream of abuse is having on women in politics. In December, she spoke to a woman who wanted to run for the Colorado state legislature, but told her: I have a six-year-old son. I see the threats against you and I can’t do it.

Because of this, Griswold said she called for more security for her office.

The threshold for us to receive violent threats is much lower, so we are experiencing things that many people would never expect in this country, she said.

She continued: The federal government needs to take this seriously. States must take this seriously. And that’s one of the reasons we need more elected women to understand that it’s not hysteria to say, I should have security because someone repeatedly tells me that he’s coming to kill me.

Tina Peters, a far-right Colorado clerk, has been charged with leading a violation of voting machines. Photography: Thomas Peipert/AP

Despite Griswold’s efforts, Trump’s lies have gained traction among conservative voters in his state.

I have a county working behind bulletproof glass, she said. I have a clerk who wears a bulletproof vest. Much of their days are spent responding to lawsuits and requests for information fueled by a plot to clog the system and bog down her office, she added.

And earlier this year, Tina Peters, a far-right Colorado clerk, was charged with leading a violation of voting machines. The episode prompted Griswold to sound the alarm about insider threats.

In Colorado’s June primary, Republican voters rejected Peters’ candidacy to be the state’s next secretary of state.

Despite losing nearly 15 percentage points, Peters claimed fraud cost him the nomination and demanded a recount. The review, which Griswold called unfair and conspiratorial, upheld Peters’ loss.

We have to reject the fact that he is in favor of protecting the right to vote. It’s not

Republicans have accused Griswold of too often blurring the line between defending democracy and defending his seat. It’s a charge that many election officials now grapple with: when they defend elections and push for reform, they are often accused of partisanship.

We have to reject the fact that he is in favor of protecting the right to vote. It’s not, she said. It’s the most American and democratic thing you can do.

As for his own election, Griswold said his record speaks for itself. Since the 2020 elections, she has helped expand access to voting and strengthen election security. His office has backed a list of reforms that give Colorado’s secretary of state’s office the power to certify elections if local officials refuse to do so, guarding against a scenario that unfolded earlier this summer in New -Mexico, when Republican officials refused to certify an election. .

A rally calling for free and fair elections in Colorado on April 5 at the State Capitol in downtown Denver. Photograph: David Zalubowski/AP

The law also includes new insider threat protections, making it a crime to compromise voting equipment or allow unauthorized access to state voting systems, and toughens penalties for threatening election workers. or have doxed them by posting their personal information online. Another law passed earlier this year prohibits open carry within 100 feet of a polling station.

Four years ago, when Griswold first ran for office, she never imagined the kind of challengers her office would face, including ensuring democracy survives a pandemic and also a President of the United States trying to steal an election.

But for many secretaries of state, Griswold said the experience has only further resolved our resolve not to let people bent on destroying the country win.

This year, Griswold said she was running with her eyes wide open to the peril facing US elections and democracy well beyond 2022.

The fight to try to take American freedoms won’t be over after the election, she said. It’s a long-term fight.

