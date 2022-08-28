UK’s Liz Truss Considers 5% VAT Reduction When Becomes PM – The Telegraph





Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss answers a question during a Hursting event as part of the Conservative leadership campaign in Norwich, England, on 25 August 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

Register now for free unlimited access to Reuters.com

It is registered

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) – British leadership leader Liz Truss is considering an overall 5% reduction in value added tax (VAT) to tackle the cost of living crisis if she becomes prime minister, The Telegraph reports. reported on Saturday.

Truss’ leadership campaign is considering the plan as a “nuclear” option, the Telegraph said, citing an unnamed source, saying there are other options, including a VAT cut of 2.5% from the current standard rate of 20%.

An analysis by The Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank shows that a 5% cut in VAT could save the average household more than £1,300 ($1,527) per year, costing taxpayers £3.2 billion a month, The Telegraph said. said.

Register now for free unlimited access to Reuters.com

It is registered

Separately, The Times reported that Truss was also considering urgent cuts on income and VAT. Some of her allies think they should lift personal allowances, the rate at which people start paying income tax, the newspaper reported.

The UK government faces increasing demands to provide immediate financial assistance to households, and energy rates are set to rise by 80% from October to an average of £3,549 per year. read more

Soaring energy prices, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have pushed UK inflation to its highest level in 40 years, but the government’s response is hampered by a race to replace Johnson, which continues through September 5.

The government said it was preparing an option for a cost-of-living support package for the next prime minister to consider. read more

Truss’s campaign is also considering extending the 5p fuel tax cut, the Telegraph reported.

“Leeds will consider options to help people, but it would not be right for her to announce her plans before she is elected prime minister or has seen all the facts,” said a Truss campaign source.

Truss said she prefers tax cuts to expand the economy. Her leadership competitor and former finance minister Rishi Sunak has pledged more direct support to help families struggling with skyrocketing energy bills.

“Next month someone on my behalf will announce another large package for government funding,” Johnson said in an article in the mail on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8513 pounds)

Register now for free unlimited access to Reuters.com

It is registered

Report by Sachin Ravikumar; Edited by Richard Chang and Daniel Wallis

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uks-liz-truss-considers-5-cut-vat-if-she-becomes-pm-telegraph-2022-08-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos